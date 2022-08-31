Manama, Bahrain: Global Zone, the carrier neutral transit zone located in Bahrain, and Ooredoo Kuwait business, a trusted technology partner for business solutions, have entered into a collaborative partnership to enable seamless connectivity and expanded global reach.

The partnership will enable Global Zone and Ooredoo Kuwait’s business customers and partners to reach new markets, while eliminating the need of establishing separate connections with individual providers.

In addition, the tie-up with Global Zone will help to boost Ooredoo’s traffic growth as new regional and international partners sign up with the Kuwaiti ISP to benefit from the opportunities delivered through Global Zone.

Hani Askar, Chief Global Business Officer at Batelco, said on the occasion: “We welcome Ooredoo Kuwait business into Global Zone as a key and strategic platform member. The synergy created by the collaboration between Global Zone and Ooredoo business enables a two-way data highway that aims to facilitate faster and easier connectivity for both parties.”

“With an objective to simplify business and support traffic growth, Global Zone looks forward to hosting other key providers in the region, providing optimum network performance and eliminating integration barriers, to help cater to their growing data movement demands,” he added.

Commenting on the partnership, Essa Al-Moosa, Executive Director of Business and Consumer Sales at Ooredoo Kuwait in a statement said,” Our partnership with Global Zone will give Ooredoo access to a new set of solutions to further grow our portfolio. This will provide our enterprise customers with access to additional global fiber routes for minimized latency and ultra-high performance as well as boosting our enterprise capacity to support local and regional businesses and organizations to meet demanding cloud applications in the new era.”

Global Zone, which serves as a regional gateway to other parts of the world, is the ideal ecosystem to attract carriers as well as cloud and content providers, offering customers rapid access to interconnected partners, both regionally and globally to meet and exchange data.

