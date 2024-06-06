



DOHA, QATAR - June 6, 2024 - In a proactive step to help its business customers respond to an increasingly complex threat landscape, Ooredoo Group announced today a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) agreement with SentinelOne, a global leader in AI security. This collaboration aims to empower businesses across Ooredoo’s footprint with state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions tailored to their unique needs.

As part of this partnership, Ooredoo will integrate Singularity Endpoint, SentinelOne's innovative endpoint detection and response solution, into its comprehensive suite of cybersecurity offerings. This advanced technology leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to proactively detect, prevent, investigate, and remediate cyber threats in real-time, providing unparalleled protection against evolving cyber risks.

The MSSP agreement will cover all Ooredoo’s operating companies, with the service being gradually launched across the entire footprint in the coming weeks. This ensures that businesses across all regions benefit from advanced cybersecurity measures.

“With cyber-attacks growing in sophistication and frequency, organizations face unprecedented challenges in safeguarding their digital assets,” said Najib Khan, Group Chief Business Services Officer at Ooredoo. “Through the MSSP partnership with SentinelOne, we can upgrade our cybersecurity offerings, allowing our B2B customers to focus on their core business operations while we ensure their digital environments are secure. It’s a significant step in our commitment to supporting digital transformation with robust and reliable security solutions.”

"We are excited to partner with Ooredoo to bring our industry-leading cybersecurity solutions to businesses in Qatar,” said Meriam Elouazzani, Regional Director for Middle East, Turkey and Africa, SentinelOne. “By leveraging Ooredoo's extensive network and market reach, we aim to empower organizations with the tools they need to defend against advanced cyber threats effectively."

This partnership aligns with Ooredoo’s strategic vision to enrich the digital lives of its customers through a comprehensive ICT portfolio, supported by skilled resources and strategic partners. It underscores Ooredoo’s commitment to providing innovative, reliable, and secure solutions.

# # #

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Ooredoo generated revenues of QAR 23 billion as of 31 December 2023. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is the world’s leading autonomous AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments—all trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™. Learn more at sentinelone.com.