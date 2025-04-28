Dubai – United Arab Emirates: The University of Manchester-Dubai (the Middle East branch of one of the world’s top research-driven universities) and British Chamber of Commerce Dubai (BCCD - a not-for-profit Chamber supporting a diverse and growing British business community) have announced a new Annual Strategic Partnership for 2025. The partnership will create mutual benefits for BCCD and its members, both individual and corporate, and the University’s community of students, alumni and partners in Dubai and the UAE through business knowledge sharing, professional networking, and joint experiences and collaborations.

The agreement reflects and supports the growing economic, commercial and academic ties between the UK and the UAE. With more than 5,000 UK businesses currently operating in the UAE, the region continues to attract growing interest from British businesses and entrepreneurs as a strategic hub for investment and expansion. According to recent research by UK advisory firm Pagefield, UK interest in the region has doubled in recent years, with 36% of British business leaders now viewing the Middle East as a key investment destination.

Along with the co-branding and professional networking opportunities, the University will share its world-leading academics and research-driven thought leadership through faculty-led masterclasses for BCCD members. It will also provide access to the business focused post-graduate learning opportunities through the portfolio of part-time business master’s programmes and executive education short business courses.

As business faces the multiple challenges of rapid digital transformation, changing customer and consumer expectations and behaviours, and a growing range of global challenges from environmental to economic sustainability, the University’s faculty thought leaders will share their research-driven insights that will help business leaders better understand and respond to this dynamic environment.

Katy Holmes, CEO at British Chamber of Commerce Dubai (BCCD), said: “We are truly honoured to announce this partnership with the University of Manchester. BCCD Annual Strategic Partners become an integral part of our overall proposition to our members and stakeholders and are therefore agreed with great care and consideration. We are passionate about bridging the gap between industry and academia and see great value in deepening our collaboration with the University of Manchester to enable such consistent knowledge transfer for the benefit of our business ecosystem. The University has an impressive reputation and a proud alumni network in the region. Our values and aspirations are beautifully aligned and I am really looking forward to the fruition of the partnership.”

Randa Bessiso, Founder and Director Middle East, The University of Manchester - Dubai, added: “The University is delighted to sign this Annual Strategic Partnership. BCCD is one of the most successful and impactful international Chambers within the British Chambers of Commerce network and plays a vital role in the dynamic UAE-UK economic relationship, attracting leading UK businesses and business leaders to its community. We share the aspiration to help create strong bonds through partnerships. The University has built a range of successful collaborations in the UAE, from corporate and social responsibility partnerships to joint academic research and commercialisation activity.

“As the business world changes, the very human demands of leadership and talent development are even more essential. Our aim is to support and develop working professionals through our knowledge sharing, teaching and learning, research insights and social responsibility programmes. From our Dubai branch, we already support thousands of students and alumni in a growing regional professional community and they will all benefit from - and contribute to - the partnership with BCCD.”

The University of Manchester-Dubai offers a dynamic programme portfolio including a range of faculty-led, flexible learning Manchester part-time MBA programme options - Global Part-time MBA, Finance Accelerated MBA, and Global Executive MBA, and specialist part-time master’s programmes, the award-winning MA Educational Leadership in Practice, and MSc Financial Management. Alongside the part-time business master’s portfolio, the branch has recently introduced a new range of executive education short business courses.

Since opening in the UAE in 2006, the University’s Middle East branch in Dubai has developed a strong group of strategic talent and corporate partners across the region, including professional bodies and business groups, multinational and regional companies, and professional services organisations. The branch also works in close collaboration with a range of regional social responsibility partners as part of its commitment to fulfilling one of the University’s principal missions in achieving positive social impact.

Part of the prestigious Russell Group of universities, The University of Manchester is a centre of teaching excellence, world-class research, outstanding student experience, and social responsibility. Its research and innovation track record includes creating the world’s first nuclear reaction, building the modern computer, isolating graphene, pioneering development economics, and transforming cancer diagnosis and treatment across the world. The University celebrated its 200th anniversary in 2024 and Alliance Manchester Business School celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2025.

About British Chamber of Commerce Dubai (BCCD)

The British Chamber of Commerce Dubai (BCCD) supports British-owned, Dubai and RAK-based businesses and UK PLCs at every stage of their growth by providing a platform from which to market directly into the British business and expat community. The BCCD also provides a soft landing for UK companies seeking opportunity and growth in the region ahead of setting up locally.

Since its inception in 1987, the BCCD has built a credible voice in the region with over 1000 active business and individual members, an impressive reach across social media and digital platforms including its weekly e-newsletter, and a diverse, engaged audience in the UAE, the GCC and the UK.

The BCCD provides a great exposure opportunity for brands looking to increase their local market recognition. Through a considered and strategic calendar of over 70 events per year, the BCCD ensures high-quality networking opportunities, market knowledge sharing, valuable engagement opportunities and exclusive experiences for its members.

The BCCD has a strong working relationship with the British Embassy and the Department for Business and Trade and is an international member of the British Chambers of Commerce.

About The University of Manchester

The University of Manchester is a member of the prestigious Russell Group and is one of the UK’s largest single-site universities with more than 44,000 students on campus – including more than 10,000 international students. The University is consistently ranked among the world’s elite institutions for graduate employability and world-class research across a diverse range of fields including cancer, advanced materials, global inequalities, energy and industrial biotechnology. 26 Nobel laureates have either worked or studied at the University, which is the only UK University to have social responsibility among its core strategic objectives, dedicated to making a positive difference in communities around the world.

About The University of Manchester-Dubai

The University of Manchester’s Middle East branch at Dubai Knowledge Park opened in 2006 and is the largest and fastest growing in the University’s international network comprising five hubs in key business cities around the world. The branch has supported 3,600 Manchester Global Part-time master’s students in the region and graduated around 2,650 MBA students. The branch also works in regional collaborations with a range of industry groups, professional bodies and companies, and supports a regional alumni base of over 5,500.