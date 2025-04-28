Fugro, the world’s leading Geo-data specialist, is proud to announce its participation as a main geotechnical sponsor at the second edition of the International Geotechnical Innovation Conference (IGIC) 2025, taking place on May 5 and 6, 2025, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Organised under the theme ‘Shaping the World Beneath: Fostering Sustainability, Innovation and Resilience in Geotechnics,’ the event will convene global experts to explore new avenues in geotechnical engineering and infrastructure development.

At IGIC 2025, Fugro will introduce its GroundIQ™ approach, a revolutionary solution that provides comprehensive ground investigation and monitoring capabilities. GroundIQ™ leverages advanced geotechnical expertise and cutting-edge technologies to reduce uncertainties related to subsurface conditions, enabling clients to make well-informed decisions, mitigate project risks and prevents costly overruns from the early planning stages.

As Saudi Arabia accelerates its ambitious Vision 2030 agenda, sustainable and resilient infrastructure plays a crucial role in shaping the Kingdom’s future. Fugro’s solutions support the development of essential infrastructure, such as bridges, buildings, stadiums, roads, tunnels, and coastal developments, throughout their entire lifecycle.

Jürgen Fitschen, Country Manager for Land in Saudi Arabia, Fugro, said: “We are excited to join the second IGIC event as Saudi Arabia embarks on a transformative journey, blending tradition with innovation and sustainability. This vision presents significant opportunities for advancing infrastructure that is both resilient and forward-thinking.”

Fugro remains committed to driving sustainable growth in Saudi Arabia and beyond, supporting not only infrastructure expansion but also economic growth and stability in emerging markets. Through its participation at IGIC 2025, Fugro will engage with key stakeholders to explore ways in which geotechnical innovation can foster resilient and sustainable development across the Kingdom.

About Fugro

Fugro is the world’s leading Geo-data specialist, collecting and analysing comprehensive information about the Earth and the structures built upon it. Adopting an integrated approach that incorporates acquisition and analysis of Geo-data and related advice, Fugro provides solutions. With expertise in site characterisation and asset integrity, clients are supported in the safe, sustainable, and efficient design, construction, and operation of their assets throughout the full lifecycle.

Employing approximately 11,000 talented people in 55 countries, Fugro serves clients around the globe, predominantly in the energy, infrastructure, and water industries, both offshore and onshore. In 2023, revenue amounted to EUR 2.2 billion. Fugro is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.