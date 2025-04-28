Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has announced strong performance in 2024 demonstrating significant progress across its five-pillar growth strategy, with services expanding to over 129 million customers across its network of 200+ service stations across the UAE, and operations spanning more than 60 countries globally.

In line with its long-term vision to meet the growing local and international demands for reliable, secure, and sustainable energy, ENOC Group highlighted its key achievements across all business segments in 2024 at its annual townhall in Dubai. The milestone achievements, driven by a thriving culture of innovation, reinforces the Group’s commitment to delivering world-class sustainable and integrated energy solutions.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “Building upon the strong foundation laid by our future-focused growth strategy, ENOC Group is accelerating its commitment to a sustainable energy future. Our 2024 performance is a direct result of our continued focus on driving operational efficiencies, embracing digital technologies, and expanding our global reach. The Group’s achievements, particularly in areas like renewable energy solutions and operational cost reductions, reflect the continued momentum towards driving value for all our stakeholders as we contribute to the ambitious sustainability goals of Dubai and the UAE.”

As part of its efforts to strengthen the UAE's retail fuel infrastructure, ENOC opened 9 new service stations across the country in 2024. The retail segment witnessed significant expansion and Tasjeel marked its 25th year of operations with the opening of 6 new sites while 4 new ENOC Link Smart Stations further strengthened the Group’s network. ENOC’s commitment to service excellence under the ‘Think Customer’ strategic pillar was recognised with 15 prestigious awards, a testament to the Group’s reliable and efficient service offerings.

A key element of ENOC Group’s success in 2024 has been its strategic approach to global expansion. The Group currently operates in over 60 markets, having expanded international business with the successful completion of the Horizon JPUT Pipeline in Singapore. ENOC expanded its lubricant business with reach into more than 10 new markets in 2024 and its marine lubricants are now available at over 400 ports across local, regional, and international markets. The Group continues to explore new opportunities and strengthen strategic partnerships to support long-term growth and solidify its position as a leading global energy player.

Aligned with its strategy of developing a strong pipeline of local talent and providing opportunities for UAE nationals, the Group achieved an impressive Emiratisation rate of 52% last year, with 100% Emiratisation at the Executive level and 80% at the Senior Management level. ENOC Group’s investments in leadership training initiatives to upskill and prepare future leaders saw 44 participants benefit from the LeaderSHIFT and Level Up programmes, contributing to the national development agenda.

ENOC is also accelerating a more sustainable future for air travel with the supply of 1.17 billion US gallons of jet fuel across more than 300 airports in 28 countries. In addition, ENOC Group’s Energy and Resource Management initiatives have generated over AED 395 million in savings since 2014 and prevented over 703,000 metric tonnes of emissions.

ENOC Group achieved significant operational efficiencies and upheld its workplace safety goals in 2024, achieving 20 million safe man-hours with no lost-time incidents, and reaching a cumulative total of 115 million safe man-hours without a lost-time incident from 2018 to 2024.

The culture of continuous improvement and innovation at ENOC Group led to an overwhelming response to its Innovation Programme. Out of the 1,593 idea submissions, 138 were implemented, generating AED 99.2 million or a 400% increase in financial gains. The Group also achieved 1,311 IMS certifications, underscoring its dedication to maintaining the highest standards of quality and operational excellence while the employee engagement score of 4.40 is a testament to the positive and supportive work environment at ENOC.

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development.