Cairo – As part of the celebrations of Arab Day for Financial Inclusion, observed from April 1 to April 30, Al Baraka Bank Egypt has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Delta University for Science and Technology in Dakahlia Governorate. This step reflects the Bank’s commitment to supporting financial inclusion efforts and empowering youth. The partnership aims to implement a series of activities on campus, where the Bank hosted interactive activations, introducing its banking services and directly engaging with over 9,500 students.

As part of this initiative, Al Baraka Bank Egypt will organize a series of awareness seminars for university students, introducing the fundamentals of financial inclusion and covering six key events throughout the year. These include financial inclusion themes such as Arab Day, Youth, Farmers, Women, Savings, and People of Determination, among other vital topics. The seminars are designed to enhance students’ financial literacy and equip them with the knowledge they need to make informed financial decisions that support their economic independence and future. During the financial inclusion events, the Bank will offer a special package of exclusive services, including youth savings accounts (Start), economic activity accounts (Sana’a), and simplified accounts (Kol El Nas), all with no minimum balance requirements. Clients will also be exempt from account opening fees and debit card issuance fees for the first year.

Reinforcing its commitment to youth empowerment, the initiative also includes practical training programs for outstanding students at Al Baraka Bank Egypt branches, offering them real-world experience and hands-on skills in a professional banking environment. In parallel, the bank is also driving financial awareness internally by hosting educational sessions for support staff at its headquarters. These sessions aim to combat financial illiteracy, encourage account openings, and promote exclusive benefits, including cashback programs.

On this occasion, Mr. Abdelaziz Samir, Deputy CEO for Consumer Banking at Al Baraka Bank Egypt, stated: "At Al Baraka Bank Egypt, we believe that fostering financial literacy and empowering individuals, especially youth, is key to unlocking emerging economic opportunities in our society. Our partnership with Delta University marks a pivotal step towards sustainable development. We view these initiatives not merely as celebratory events but as true platforms to help youth engage with the financial system, build essential banking skills, and actively participate in Egypt’s economic future. We reaffirm our deep commitment to expanding financial inclusion and supporting every initiative that empowers the next generation.”

This collaboration falls within Al Baraka Bank Egypt’s broader strategy to increase youth integration into the financial system, reinforcing its position as a socially responsible financial institution that places sustainable and inclusive youth development at the heart of its priorities. The recent launch of a dedicated youth account by the Bank further supports this vision, offering flexible and innovative banking solutions to help young individuals embark on their financial journeys with ease.