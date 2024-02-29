Customers can leverage pre-build 'plug and play' capabilities, providing them fast access to innovative products and services

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Group advances its digital transformation journey with the launch of its API Management Programme and obtaining the TM Forum API Gold Tier certification at Mobile World Congress 2024.

The strategic move, aimed at streamlining digitalisation efforts, will enable Ooredoo companies to offer a seamless digital experience for their customers by standardising open application programming interfaces (Open APIs).

With the API Management Programme, Ooredoo customers can leverage pre-built 'plug and play' capabilities, providing them fast access to innovative products and services – including convenient payment solutions like Direct Carrier Billing functions and a wider range of communication services, such as SMS, voice, and data.

This will drive cost savings, agility, and faster time to market for customers and partners, minimising integration costs with secure by design solutions, ensuring alignment with business requirements, and optimising ROI for all stakeholders.

Timos Tsokanis, Group Chief Technology & Information Officer, Ooredoo, said: “The API Management Programme marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey, underscoring Ooredoo's dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction, and paving the way for future growth and success. By standardising our APIs and obtaining TM Forum Gold Tier certification, we are reaffirming our commitment to industry standards and ensuring a seamless digital experience for our customers.”

Ooredoo APIs are designed to be secure, flexible and scalable, catering to the diverse needs of startups and established enterprises alike, whether they are seeking rapid growth or expanding service offerings.

This initiative will allow Ooredoo to seamlessly integrate its existing capabilities and extend its outreach to partners, OTTs, and wholesalers, which will unlock new revenue streams, foster partnerships and broaden its market presence in Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Palestine, Iraq, Tunisia, Algeria, and the Maldives.

Ooredoo Group was awarded the Gold tier in the ‘TM Forum Conformance Certification Program’ for completing conformance certification for over 10 real-world Open API implementations. This achievement was recognised at a signing ceremony in the presence of senior executives from both sides.

