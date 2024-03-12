Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Qatar's exceptional growth, continuous innovation and unwavering social responsibility have been recognised at the prestigious Asian Telecom Awards 2024, where it was named Telecom Company of the Year – Qatar. This accolade underscores Ooredoo's commitment to customer engagement and retention, marked by success across several consumer and business sectors.

The nation's leading telecommunication provider, Ooredoo Qatar, stands at the very forefront of digital innovation, offering an extensive portfolio of services tailored to meet the ever-evolving needs of both business clients and individual consumers. With a keen eye on the dynamic landscape of digital services, Ooredoo is dedicated to improving people’s lives through technology and connectivity.

The company's commitment to enhancing customer experience and business efficiency is evident in its wide array of solutions, encompassing high-speed internet, advanced mobile solutions, cutting-edge IoT technologies, and comprehensive cloud services. Ooredoo's approach goes beyond merely providing services—it aims to empower its customers, enabling them to harness the full potential of digital technology in their everyday lives and business operations.

Ooredoo's strategy, focused on consumer-centric policies, has helped it to identify and serve a wide spectrum of needs, leading to the brand's broader appeal across the Qatari market. The company has also taken significant strides in ICT with the strategic migration of its cloud-based ERP system from Amsterdam to a state-of-the-art cloud data centre in Qatar, representing a milestone in the nation's digital transformation journey.

Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor Bin Mohammad Al Thani, CEO of Ooredoo Qatar, remarked, "This distinguished award from the Asian Telecom Awards is a reflection of Ooredoo Qatar's leadership in the telecom industry, fuelled by our commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainable development. Our achievements are not just about accolades—but represent crucial steps towards a more connected, digital, and environmentally conscious Qatar. We are proud to reshape the digital landscape, ensuring that our customers and communities benefit from the most advanced and sustainable technologies in the world."

The Asian Telecom Awards celebrate companies that drive progress and transformative shifts within the telecom industry, reshaping the digital landscape. Ooredoo Qatar's recognition as Telecom Company of the Year - Qatar is a testament to its enduring efforts to exceed industry standards, enhance digital connectivity, and contribute positively to society.

ABOUT OOREDOO

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.