Kuwait City, Kuwait: Ooredoo business, your trusted technology partner for business solutions will participate in the Digital Transformation Kuwait Conference - as a headline sponsor. In collaboration with the Central Agency for Information Technology – CAIT, the Digital Transformation Kuwait Conference is hosted on 2-3 November 2022, to provide a national platform for Kuwait’s digitalization stakeholders and ICT experts to discuss the latest innovations in the country’s digital transformation journey.

With the participation of more than 250 IT experts, this two-day conference is set to address key advances and highlights the challenges in Kuwait's digital transformation journey through different presentations and panel discussions from the industry leaders from different fields in Kuwait.

The event will be attended by experts working in different fields including Information Technology, Digital and e-Transformation, Technology Innovation, Digital Research and Development, Smart and e-Services, Data Management and Analysis, Data Science, Cloud and Data Storage, New Technologies, HR & Shared Services, Operations, Customer Experience and Service Excellence and Quality in addition to high profile attendees from different sectors.



On this occasion Essa Al-Moosa, Executive Director of Business and Consumer Sales at Ooredoo Kuwait in a statement said, "This sponsorship comes with Ooredoo's strategy of being a leader in digital transformation. At Ooredoo, we aspire to continuously create products and services to enrich the digital transformation journey of our customers. Our efforts go in line with Kuwait's 2035 vision New Kuwait that aims at strengthening the country's digital infrastructure and achieving digital transformation."

Al- Moosa added, "We continuously aim to enrich people's digital lives and keep them connected in this Digital era through the latest connectivity and security innovative solutions that provides businesses with more opportunities to accelerate their digitalization process of their business with the highest levels of security and the latest technologies through cloud and cyber security services. Ooredoo business will continue to provide the best distinguished digital services for companies to enrich their digital lives and enable them to keep pace with the acceleration occurring in the digital transformation."

Ooredoo Kuwait

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 as the second operator in the country. Today, since then, the company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. The company operates number of telecom operators in the region: Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunis, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine. Ooredoo Kuwait is a member of the international Ooredoo Group based in Doha, Qatar.