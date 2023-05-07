Full Local Support, Enhanced Services for Customers

Doha, Qatar: Leading international communications company Ooredoo announced a strategic agreement with Axon, a global leader in connected public safety technologies.

With this partnership, Ooredoo, leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) managed connectivity and solutions to customers across its global footprint, will be Axon’s preferred connectivity provider in Middle East and North Africa, covering Algeria, Tunisia, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Iraq and Bahrain.

Axon, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, leverages a suite of connected devices and software solutions for public safety. Axon’s network includes TASER energy devices, body-worn cameras, in-car cameras, cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity software and real-time operations capabilities.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo Group, said: "We are proud to associate with Axon, as a world leader in its sector, and first of what we hope will be many partnerships to help us achieve the strategic goal of growing in international IoT managed connectivity market. In partnering with Axon to provide state-of-the-art IoT managed connectivity to leading international players, we clearly demonstrate our commitment to digital transformation, to investment in innovation, and to offering our customers the best products, services and technologies – enabling them to upgrade their worlds.”

Ooredoo stands to consolidate and build on its profile as leading IoT managed connectivity provider reinforced across the region.

The Group’s customers – including some of the world’s largest manufacturers of connected products - will benefit from the best IoT managed connectivity in the region, with full local support and single points of contact. End-to-end customers will also experience enhanced services.

Ooredoo Group operating companies in Qatar, Kuwait, Algeria, Tunisia, Iraq and Oman will feature in the partnership, which will take shape via a phased roll-out.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in ten countries, Ooredoo delivers leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Ooredoo generated revenues of QAR 23 billion as of 31 December 2022. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

About Axon

Axon is a technology leader in global public safety. Our moonshot goal is to cut gun-related deaths between police and the public by 50% before 2033.

Axon is building the public safety operating system of the future by integrating a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions that lead modern policing.

Axon’s suite includes TASER energy devices, body-worn cameras, in-car cameras, cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity software and real-time operations capabilities.

Axon’s growing global customer base includes first responders across international, federal, state and local law enforcement, fire, corrections and emergency medical services, as well as the justice sector, commercial enterprises and consumers.