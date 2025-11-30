Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Group today announced that it has been awarded People Excellence Partner status by GSMA Advance, the learning and skills division of the GSMA - marking an important milestone in the Group’s mission to build a future-ready workforce across its global footprint.

Developed by the GSMA, the People Excellence Partner programme sets benchmarks for industry knowledge and standards, particularly in areas crucial to the sector's innovation, operation, sustainability, and growth. Recognition is reserved for organisations that demonstrate a strong and sustained commitment to advancing their people and upholding the highest global standards in telecoms and digital technologies.

Through this collaboration, Ooredoo employees across all markets will gain access to GSMA’s expansive curriculum of accredited courses and certification pathways, covering domains such as 5G, IoT, Mobile Privacy & Security, Public Policy & Regulatory Best Practice, Non-Terrestrial Networks, Roaming, Sustainable Governance, Spectrum Management and more.

Fatima Sultan Al Kuwari, Group Chief HR and Sustainability Officer, said: “Our people are the engine of our transformation. Becoming a GSMA Advance People Excellence Partner reinforces our commitment to investing in the skills and capabilities needed for the next decade of digital leadership. As we scale our infrastructure and accelerate innovation across our markets, building world-class talent remains at the heart of our strategy.”

Dr. Drew MacFarlane, Head of GSMA Advance, said: "We are incredibly pleased to work so closely with Ooredoo Group. Not only are they clearly committed to building capacity and skills through initiatives like their Learning Academy, but they are also an inspiring operator – working across multiple countries and demonstrating some of the best-in-region ESG principles which align very well with GSMA’s commitments in this area.”

Together, Ooredoo and the GSMA Advance programme are focused on building the skills and capabilities the industry needs for the future. As technologies, operating models, and customer expectations evolve, both organisations remain committed to equipping teams with practical knowledge, deep industry insight, and the expertise required to stay competitive and resilient in a fast-changing digital world.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo Group is a leading international communications company building the region’s most advanced digital infrastructure - spanning leading wireless and fiber networks, AI-ready data centres, cloud & AI compute platforms, subsea cable systems, and platform businesses like Fintech. Operating in nine markets across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia, Ooredoo serves nearly 150 million customers, enabling digital transformation at scale. The company was the first in the world to launch commercial 5G services in 2018 and continues to drive intelligent, secure, and sustainable connectivity - powering the technologies, partnerships, and ecosystems that shape the digital economies of tomorrow.

About GSMA

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting over 750 operators with nearly 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem. The GSMA also produces the industry-leading MWC events held annually in Barcelona, Los Angeles, and Shanghai, and the Mobile 360 Series of regional conferences. For more information, please visit www.gsma.com