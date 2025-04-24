Muscat, Oman – In a move to elevate customer service and experience while broadening the range of options available to them in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, OOMCO has announced a collaboration agreement with Fresh Food Company Ltd., the owner of the renowned "I'm Hungry" fast-food chain in the Kingdom.

The agreement entails OOMCO leasing four strategically located sites at its existing Eastern Province service stations to "I'm Hungry" restaurants.

The agreement was signed by Nasser Saleh Al Mawali, Regional Manager of OOMCO in Saudi Arabia, and Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Ghamdi, Chief Executive Officer of Fresh Food Company Ltd.

On this occasion, Jaber Mansoor Al Wahaibi, General Manager of Corporate Planning, Business Development, International Retail and Marketing & Digital at OOMCO, stated: "We view this strategic partnership as a significant step towards enhancing the experience of our valued customers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our aim is to enrich their journey by providing diverse and integrated options that cater to their needs and aspirations. This stems from our firm belief in the importance of continuous innovation and a strong customer focus as cornerstones for OOMCO’s growth and sustainable success in the Saudi market."

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for "I'm Hungry," representing its first expansion into the Eastern Province with the opening of its inaugural branches in the region. Construction work on the new locations is scheduled to commence this April.

OOMCO currently operates 37 service stations across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, covering the Eastern, Western, and Central Provinces. Meanwhile, the Saudi fast-food franchise "I'm Hungry" enjoys widespread popularity with 24 branches operating throughout the Kingdom.

About Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO)

Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) is a trusted leader in energy solutions, delivering innovative and customer-focused services across Oman and the GCC. Since its establishment in 2003, OOMCO has built an extensive network of service stations, convenience stores, and specialized offerings, providing high-quality fuels, lubricants, and retail experiences tailored to diverse needs. With a strong commitment to Oman Vision 2040, OOMCO supports initiatives that promote sustainability, health, and safety, ensuring positive impacts for communities and the nation.

