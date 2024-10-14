Dubai, UAE – Oodles Wok, the renowned Asian fusion eatery with over 50 successful locations across the UK, has officially opened its doors in Dubai. This international expansion is only the beginning, as the brand plans to continue its growth with its next launch in France.

Founded in 2010, Oodles Wok has steadily evolved into a well-known and beloved brand in the UK. The company’s growth has accelerated in the past five years, with franchising fueling its expansion to over 50 locations. As part of its 2024 global growth strategy, Dubai was chosen as the first international destination due to its unique blend of innovation, modernity, and cultural diversity.

"Dubai’s thriving expat community and reputation as a global culinary hub made it the perfect fit for our international growth," said Mohammed Shoyab and Ismail, founders of Oodles Wok.

The journey to establish the brand’s presence in Dubai was a meticulous process. The two brothers personally visited multiple locations across the city, accompanied by the executive team, to scout out the perfect spot for Oodles Wok’s flagship store. Motor City was ultimately selected due to its strategic positioning as a hub for food brands, its vibrant expat demographic, and its proximity to key locations in Dubai. The area is already home to several UK-based food brands, making it a natural fit for Oodles Wok’s first overseas venture.

For consistency in quality and taste, Oodles Wok’s UK Head Chef will remain in Dubai for the first few months to train staff and oversee the introduction of the brand’s signature flavours. The menu features delicious options, focusing on freshly made noodles and Eastern-inspired fusion dishes. Whether customers opt for signature noodle boxes, savoury stir-fries, or delectable sides, they are treated to a symphony of flavours from the first bite. The open kitchen concept adds an element of excitement, allowing diners to witness the culinary magic unfold.

The Motor City location will also serve as a training hub for future franchise partners as the brand rolls out its franchise program in the UAE. Several UK franchise partners have already committed to opening stores across the UAE, with the company-owned Motor City store acting as the launchpad for this expansion. Much like the company-owned stores in the UK, this hub will play a pivotal role in training staff for upcoming franchise locations.

With its grand opening, Oodles Wok invites food enthusiasts, families, and busy professionals alike to come and savour the bold, fresh flavours that have made it a beloved brand in the UK.

About Oodles Wok

Oodles Wok is a leading Asian fusion eatery known for its authentic flavours and convenient grab-and-go dining experience. Founded in the UK, Oodles Wok has expanded rapidly, boasting 50 stores across the country. The brand’s international growth continues with the recent debut in Dubai and an upcoming launch in France, as we bring our signature Asian fusion cuisine to food lovers around the world.