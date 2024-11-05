During the 14th Sharjah Publishers Conference

In the presence of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, the Sharjah Publishing Sustainability Fund recognises 20 aspiring publishers as they complete the Launch Track training program

In the presence of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the Sharjah Publishing Sustainability Fund (Onshur) recently celebrated the graduation of its first cohort of their Launch Track training program. This initiative further cements the emirate’s commitment to fostering a knowledge-driven economy and nurturing emerging talent within the publishing sector.

As an initiative by SBA in partnership with EPA and with support from Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone), Onshur’s graduation honoured 20 participants who completed an intensive 6-week training program after being selected from over 140 applicants, demonstrating their dedication and potential in the publishing industry.

Empowering the next generation of publishers

During the graduation ceremony, which took place during the 14th annual Sharjah Publishers Conference, Sheikha Bodour, delivered an inspiring speech, expressing her enthusiasm for the next generation of publishers, stating: “Today marks an important milestone in our journey to build a resilient and forward-looking publishing sector in the UAE. Through the Onshur program, we’re empowering a new generation of publishers to lead with passion, adaptability, and vision. I am immensely proud of these graduates, whose dedication will help strengthen our industry and expand its horizons, adding fresh perspectives to the UAE’s cultural and creative landscape.”

HE Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, emphasised the transformative contributions of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the SBA, in accelerating the development of the UAE’s publishing sector.

Congratulating the graduates of the first cohort of Onshur’s ‘Launch’ track, he stated: “We take great pride in the continuous growth and resilience of the publishing sector in the UAE, driven by the unwavering support of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi and her visionary initiatives that are propelling the industry towards a sustainable future regionally and globally. It is a pleasure to congratulate the graduates of the inaugural ‘Launch’ track within the ‘Onshur’ initiative, which was established under Sheikha Bodour’s guidance to empower Emirati publishers. We are confident that this new generation will significantly enrich the publishing landscape in Sharjah and across the UAE, positioning it as a hub for creative talent in the field.”

Iman Ben Chaibah, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Global Markets at SBA, applauded the vision of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, for her ongoing support to the publishing industry in the UAE and her keenness to foster its position globally. “When Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qassimi first envisioned Onshur, the goal was clear: to build a program that nurtures, empowers, and sets a strong foundation for the next generation of publishers. This initiative is more than a program; it is a movement designed to elevate their talents, inject the foundational knowledge we have in publishing, and provide them with the tools, resources, and networks necessary to excel in this rapidly evolving landscape. We are sure that they will contribute to the publishing sector and this makes us confident that the future of publishing is in capable hands.”

Onshur was established through the vision of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, with the goal of supporting publishers and ensuring the resilience and sustainability of the industry. Onshur’s mission is implemented through three distinct tracks, namely, Launch, Scale, and Disrupt; each catering to a different stage in a publisher’s journey.

The Launch Track, sponsored by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), serves as an entry point for new publishers by providing them with essential industry knowledge, business acumen, and networking opportunities. The Scale Track focuses on established publishers aiming to expand their operations, while the Disrupt Track is designed to foster innovation and introduce new models to the publishing ecosystem.

Providing ongoing support and development

The event concluded with a series of panel discussions led by prominent figures in the Arab publishing industry, and was attended by the graduates. Addressing key issues such as publishing award winning books, and acquisition of copyrights, publishing kids books and many more sessions providing valuable insights into the future of publishing; while the conference also served as an invaluable opportunity for the graduates to network with leading voices and established professionals.