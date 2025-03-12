The group opens three stores under its umbrella, including Calzedonia, intimissimi and intimissimi Uomo, in one linked block alongside the existing Tezenis store for a seamless shopping experience

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Italian fashion group, Oniverse Group, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of three of its flagship brands—Calzedonia, intimissimi, and intimissimi Uomo—in Dubai Mall. Now grouped into one seamless retail space alongside the existing Tezenis store, this innovative concept is set to elevate the shopping experience, highlighting the Group's diverse offerings.

Commenting on the occasion, Tamara Jaber, Brand Manager at Oniverse Group said, "The opening of our flagship stores in Dubai Mall marks a significant milestone for the Group. Through uniting the four brands—Calzedonia, Tezenis, intimissimi, and intimissimi Uomo—we aim to redefine the in-store journey, offering a more convenient and engaging experience for shoppers.”

Strategically located in one of the world’s premier shopping destinations, Dubai Mall, the reopening of the joint stores affirms Oniverse Group’s commitment to innovation and comfort, providing customers with an immersive and elevated retail experience.

About Oniverse Group

Founded in Verona, Italy in 1986 by Sandro Veronesi, who remains the President and majority shareholder, Calzedonia has experienced consistent growth over the past three decades. The company has expanded its revenue streams and continuously innovated, establishing a strong presence in the international fashion retail markets.

Calzedonia oversees the entire product lifecycle—from design through to production in its proprietary factories and onto global distribution. Today, the Group exclusively retails its collections through over 5,600 single-brand stores across 57 countries, including Calzedonia, Intimissimi, Tezenis, Falconeri, Intimissimi Uomo, Atelier Emé, and Antonio Marras, either directly owned or as franchises.