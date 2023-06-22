Private infrastructure group headquartered in UAE adopts RISE with SAP to accelerate its move to cloud computing to leverage AI, data and analytics capabilities

End-to-end transformation to include SAP Sustainability Control Tower, enterprise resource planning, and host of cloud-based business process solutions

Dubai, UAE — Private infrastructure group Onex Holding is partnering with global technology company SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) to design and implement an end-to-end digital transformation strategy that will increase efficiencies, transparency and agility while also supporting Onex’s sustainability goals across its operations in the UAE, Iraq and Europe.

With headquarters in Dubai, the private infrastructure investment group has interests in prime real estate, power generation, oil refining, trading, shipping, and telecommunication services, and is increasingly focusing on renewable energy solutions. The full digital transformation of these vast operations will take place in a phased approach, accelerated through the adoption of RISE with SAP for private cloud. The comprehensive strategy includes implementation of SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) and enterprise resource planning solution SAP S/4HANA.

SAP was selected for the large-scale project based on its ability to deliver a sustainable, end-to-end transformation that would be scalable across all of Onex’s assets. The initiative needed to support the group’s growth and sustainability plans, while also being able to deliver some quick initial outcomes.

In order to realize immediate benefits for the entire group, particularly Onex employees, the first phase will see the implementation of SAP BTP and cloud solutions for shared services including procurement, finance and human relations. Among these solutions is SAP Success Factors, which delivers innovative employee-management solutions, and SAP Ariba, which provides procurement insight and infrastructure to create a simple experience that facilitates collaboration with trading partners all over the world.

Waqas Butt, Director ICT & Digital Transformation, Onex Holding, commented on the partnership, “We have worked very closely with SAP to create a roadmap that will enable Onex to remain at the forefront of rapidly evolving markets while deepening our commitment to environmental sustainability. By adopting RISE with SAP and SAP Business Technology Platform, Onex will be able to innovate, extend, and customize applications across our diverse portfolio. In addition, we will be leveraging the latest AI, data and analytics capabilities to empower information-driven decisions that benefit not only our employees, stakeholders and clients, but the environment too.”

In addition to leveraging the sustainability metrics embedded across SAP’s portfolio of solutions, Onex will implement SAP Sustainability Control Tower. This powerful tool ensures robust and auditable ESG reporting, and enables Onex to set organization-specific sustainability targets and monitor progress to gain actionable insights from dependable data.

Zakaria Haltout, Managing Director, SAP UAE, commented on the project, “In the UAE’s Year of Sustainability, and with COP28 being held in Dubai in 2023, Onex’s digital transformation sets a sterling example for companies here and globally. In addition to supporting its sustainability goals, the full implementation sets Onex up for long-term business success by enabling greater visibility across operations, increasing efficiencies, automating process, lowering total cost of ownership, and enabling agile decision-making through real time data insights.”

