Dubai, UAE: ONE Development, the UAE-based international boutique real estate developer, has announced the appointment of AE7, the globally respected architectural and engineering group, as the consultant for its flagship AED 2 billiona project set to be launched in Dubai’s City of Arabia. AE7 will manage all aspects of the development’s master planning and will be responsible for architecture, design (research and application), AI innovation integration, development management, engineering (mechanical and electrical), interior design, landscape architecture, project management, and built-in sustainability practices of this soon-to-be-unveiled project.

AE7 is a global top-50 multi-billion-dollar Building, Design and Construction group with a proven track-record of excellence. Established in 2009 by seven internationally renowned American design professionals with over 40 years’ experience designing and creating destinations in the USA, Asia and the Middle East with almost 20 years of experience, the company has grown into a full service architectural group providing specialty expertise through six offices worldwide, which has designed and managed over US$40 billion of design work over the past five years.

Ali Al Gebely, ONE Development Founder & Chairman, called the appointment a collaborative milestone between two like-minded organisations, saying: “We are in the process of redefining urban living through the integration of cutting-edge AI and its technology, and our City of Arabia project is a flagship enterprise that requires the strength and resilience of a world-leading consultancy that shares our aspirations, and selecting AE7 to be the project consultant aligns with our vision to have a strong world-renowned multi-disciplinary design firm on board. ONE Development and AE7 will offer our community residents a high-tech lifestyle that not only enhances their convenience by enabling them to engage and connect with their devices, homes, surroundings and facilities for a better life, but also upholds our joint commitment to environmental responsibility. From smart home systems to energy-efficient solutions, this development is setting new benchmarks for sustainable living in Dubai.”

Tomas Gulisek, Principal and Design Director at AE7, added: “AE7 is a global design firm with a reputation for breaking traditional boundaries through innovative solutions and comprehensive services. Our partnership with ONE Development on this prestigious project will enable us to jointly reinforce our vision of how a collaboration between two dedicated organisations can result in achieving innovative design solutions that do more than just provide accommodation; we are creating spaces that foster a sense of community while respecting residents’ privacy and honouring their individuality. It’s about balancing innovation with functionality, where design elevates everyday experiences.”

ONE Development is transforming the real estate landscape, setting new standards for excellence fashioning homes that cater for every lifestyle.

About One Development:

One Development is a UAE-based international boutique developer with offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, committed to creating unique, sustainable communities that connect people and places. Through the central pillars of innovation, technology, community and sustainability, the company provides a variety of living spaces that reflect its customers' aspirations for rare and exclusive lifestyle experiences. One Development offers a fresh perspective on urban style and elegance, seamlessly integrating artificial intelligence into its communities.

