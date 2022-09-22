Dubai, UAE: Stylish beachside dining, dreamy sunsets and modern Asian cuisine await guests as much-loved restaurant, Eauzone, reopens for the winter season. Floating gracefully between the Arabian Court’s shimmering water features and turquoise swimming pool, this distinctive restaurant is set to come alive with breezy alfresco lunches and intimate dinners or lively evenings with friends.

A visit to Eauzone begins with a relaxed wander along the resort’s meandering garden and wooden walkway – the perfect location for a photo or two. Vistas of the glistening Arabian Gulf come into view upon arrival, where guests can settle in under the timber pergola or on the sun-dappled beach deck and explore the restaurant’s menu of creative Asian flavours.

During the day, guests are invited to begin with a selection of light bites such as Asian Tacos, Salmon Carpaccio Salad, and Coconut Shell Ceviche before sampling the likes of Cod Fish & Chips, Pad Thai, or a Japanese-style Sando. Freshly made rolls from the sushi counter and a menu of cooling beverages including signature cocktails are the ideal accompaniment as diners dip their toes in the pool or simply soak up the sunshine.

As dusk falls and stars illuminate the sky, Eauzone transforms into an island for dinner. Glittering lanterns flicker to life, reflecting in the dining room mirrors and surrounding water; adding an air of sophistication to the space. Whether guests are looking for a romantic evening spot or impressive dinner with friends and family, Eauzone’s refined atmosphere and thoughtfully curated menu set the scene for a memorable evening. The addition of dishes such as Angus Beef Tartare, Chilean Sea Bass, and Lobster Sweet and Sour elevate the dinner menu, while desserts of Lemon Tart, Sake Cappuccino, and Chocolate Mousse with Roccoto Chili offer a sweet end to the evening.

Eauzone is a true reflection of One&Only Royal Mirage’s culinary ethos of delivering creative culinary experiences in memorable environments. The restaurant welcomes guests from 12pm to 11pm, daily.

For more information and reservations, please visit oneandonlyroyalmirage.com, call +971 4 315 2414, or email restaurants@oneandonlyroyalmirage.ae

About One&Only

Created exclusively for the ultra-luxury market, One&Only is conceived as a hallmark of excellence. Set in some of the most beautiful locales in the world, each award-winning resort offers guests a distinctive style and personality borne of its local culture, a genuine hospitality and a lively energy that is unrivalled. The exclusive collection includes One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives; One&Only Le Saint Géran in Mauritius; One&Only Royal Mirage and One&Only The Palm in Dubai; One&Only Palmilla and One&Only Mandarina in Mexico; One&Only Cape Town in South Africa; Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley in The Blue Mountains in Australia; One&Only Desaru Coast in Malaysia; One&Only Nyungwe House and One&Only Gorilla’s Nest in Rwanda and One&Only Portonovi in Montenegro. Additional resorts in development include One&Only Kéa Island and One&Only Aesthesis in Greece, One&Only One Za’abeel in Dubai, and One&Only Moonlight Basin in Big Sky Montana as well as communities of One&Only Private Homes around the world. More information on One&Only is available at oneandonlyresorts.com