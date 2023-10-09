Unveiling set for upcoming Gulfood Manufacturing 2023

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Catering to the growing ‘paperization’ trend, SIG has announced that it will be unveiling its new on-the-go carton bottle SIG DomeMini during Gulfood Manufacturing 2023, offering all the convenience of a plastic bottle and the sustainability benefits of a carton pack.

During its participation in the upcoming event, SIG is set to reveal and showcase the new carton bottle for the very first time in the Middle East and Africa region.

SIG is also gearing up to participate in COP28 to further showcase the environmental benefits of its products, contributing to the reduction of plastic waste and aligning with the rising consumer interest in eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions.

The small-size carton bottle, designed for recycling, combines the convenience typically associated with plastic bottles with the environmental advantages of carton packs. It aims to encourage consumers to opt for responsible packaging, while allowing beverage manufacturers to churn out less plastic.

At Gulfood Manufacturing, the company will also present the SIG DomeMini 12 Aseptic filling machine, capable of aseptically filling 12,000 packages per hour across seven different volume sizes ranging from 180 to 350 ml, all within a rapid 15-minute volume change. This capability not only enhances operational efficiency but also offers remarkable flexibility, delivering outstanding returns on investment for beverage manufacturers.

SIG DomeMini is mostly made from FSC™-certified paperboard and produced using 100% renewable electricity. With the high share of forest-based renewable material as well as a resource-efficient and space-saving design, SIG DomeMini offers several environmental benefits compared to alternative packaging options like plastic bottles.

Commenting on the launch, Abdelghany Eladib, President & General Manager – IMEA at SIG stated: "We are thrilled to be part of Gulfood Manufacturing this year, where we will unveil the new SIG DomeMini. Our presence at ‘The Smarter Future’ gathering reflects our commitment to packaging solutions that prioritize sustainability. This innovative product is an exciting step forward - particularly amidst the urgent global challenges posed by pressing environmental issues - providing consumers and beverage manufacturers an opportunity to embrace sustainable packaging alternatives."

SIG DomeMini offers excellent ergonomic benefits to various consumers including travellers and commuters. The centrally located SIG DomeMini cap offers a drinking experience akin to using a traditional bottle, combining ease of opening and secure resealing. This design ensures safe storage in bags, making the bottle readily accessible for drinking whenever required.

Christoph Wegener, CMO at SIG said: “The market for on-the-go beverages continues to grow and offers immense potential. By combining convenience with sustainability, SIG DomeMini sets the stage and offers a new drinking experience for consumers, who can now enjoy their favorite drink on the move while helping reduce plastic waste.”

The introduction of SIG DomeMini marks a milestone in SIG's mission to provide packaging 'for better.' SIG extends a warm invitation for consumers and manufacturers to visit its booth C4-4 located in Hall 4 at Gulfood Manufacturing, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center from November 7-9, 2023. The event will offer visitors an opportunity to explore how SIG is reshaping the packaging landscape with adaptable solutions and leading-edge technology.

SIG (FSCTM trademark license code: FSCTM C020428) is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better – better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories, and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business, and we strive to create a net positive food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,000 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2022, SIG produced 49 billion packs and generated €3.1 billion in pro forma revenue (incl. unaudited revenue from recent acquisitions). SIG has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, a 13.4 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics, a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis, and is included in the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit www.sig.biz/ae.

