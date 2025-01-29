Manama, Bahrain: The CEO of the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), Dr Ahmed Al Shaikh, welcomed the President of DePaul University in Chicago, Dr Robert L. Manuel, during an official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain. This visit celebrated the longstanding partnership between the two institutions and included a series of meetings and events aimed at strengthening their collaboration. Discussions during the visit focused on enhancing academic programmes and expanding professional development initiatives to support students and professionals in the region.

As part of the visit, Dr Manuel attended the graduation ceremony for DePaul University students who completed master’s programmes in Business Administration (MBA), Finance (MSF), and Human Resources (MSHR). These programmes are a cornerstone of the partnership between the BIBF and DePaul University, providing students in Bahrain and the wider region with globally recognised qualifications.

Dr Manuel also met with several high-ranking officials in the Kingdom, reaffirming DePaul University’s commitment to its pivotal role in supporting education and professional development in Bahrain.

Commenting on the visit, Dr Ahmed Al Shaikh stated: “Dr Robert Manuel’s visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain reflects the strength of the partnership between the BIBF and DePaul University, which has delivered world-class programmes to students in Bahrain and the region for over two decades. This collaboration has directly enhanced educational outcomes, with DePaul graduates holding prestigious positions in both the public and private sectors.”

Following the graduation ceremony, Dr Robert L. Manuel attended the DePaul alumni reunion, where he connected with alumni from Bahrain and the region. The event, held at the BIBF, brought together graduates, faculty, and friends to celebrate the strong bonds within the DePaul community. During his remarks, Dr Manuel highlighted the university’s growing global footprint and its ongoing commitment to expanding its network, offering students and alumni an even broader range of international opportunities.

