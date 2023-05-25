OMPay, Oman’s emerging mobile payment solutions provider, participated in SEAMLESS Middle East 2023 for a collaboration with Thunes, a cross-border payment infrastructure platform, to enable international payments solutions. This integration will lead to building a better payment experience for OMPay’s users and merchants, where they will be able to send cross-border payments to 20 countries globally, instantly. This event was held on 23-24 May 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Center.

For the past 23 years, SEAMLESS Middle East 2023 has been a meeting place for industry professionals across various sectors such as banking, retail, e-commerce, fintech, and IT-enabled services. This 2-day conference attracts thousands of tech leaders, investors, innovators, startups and over 500 international speakers who share groundbreaking ideas, latest market trends, and cutting-edge technologies.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Abdulaziz Al Rawahi, CEO of OMPay, said “OMPay is a smart payment solutions provider and this collaboration with Thunes will expand our reach and enable our customers to make payments to top-20 destinations around the world - from India and Bangladesh, to Kenya and Tanzania, and beyond.”

“Oman is witnessing a remarkable surge in the adoption of digital payments and the demand for innovative payment solutions is very high. As a company with extensive experience in partnering with mobile wallets and delivering exceptional mobile-first experiences, Thunes is happy to enable a transparent and frictionless payment experience for OMPay users. We are excited to see how this partnership develops and are happy to support OMPay’s ambitions to become Oman’s leading digital wallet,” said Simon Nelson, Senior Vice President for MENA, Thunes.

OMPay’s mobile application gives you complete control over your finances, including money transfers and bill payments. Their goal is to make OMPay Wallet to be Oman’s number 1 digital payment solutions provider and diversify their services for their customers by keeping at par with advancements in fintech. Adding this international payment gateway will impact people’s lives and enable them to use a secure and efficient global payment method.

The integration will enable easy payments to over 20 new countries for all OMPay mobile app users, including Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, European Union, Jordan, Kenya, Morocco, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Uganda, and the United Kingdom. The service is already live and available on OMPay app to all users in Oman. Existing OMPay wallet users can send money through chat transfers to local and international banks, pay bills and pay through contacts. It is a complete one-stop application. OMPay is available for download on the App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei App Gallery.

About Thunes

Founded in 2016, Thunes is a B2B company that powers payments for the world’s fastest-growing businesses - from Gig Economy giants such as Uber and Deliveroo and Southeast Asia's super-app Grab to global Fintech leaders such as PayPal and Remitly. Through a single, simple connection, consumers and businesses can send payments to – and get paid in – every corner of the world. Thunes currently supports 80 currencies, enables payments to 130 countries, and helps to accept 300 payment methods. In April 2022, Thunes acquired a controlling stake in a leading AML and Compliance Platform company Tookitaki, which now enables the company’s advanced compliance, anti-fraud, and anti-money laundering (AML) capabilities, setting an international benchmark for sustainable compliance. The company is headquartered in Singapore, with regional offices in London, Paris, Shanghai, Dubai, Hong Kong, Barcelona, Miami, and Nairobi. For more information, visit www.thunes.com

CONTACT: press@thunes.com