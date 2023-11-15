OMODA recently unveiled its latest export figures for October, with a brand vehicle delivery volume of 12,842 units, sustaining the robust growth momentum from previous months. This year, OMODA's cumulative export sales have exceeded 130,000 units. While comprehensively leading in the crossover SUV track, OMODA is gradually shaping the future of travel fashion.

As an emerging dark horse in the current crossover SUV landscape, OMODA, through its fashionable design aesthetics, future-reaching intelligent technology, and numerous international authoritative certifications, has crafted products that boast both performance and visual appeal. These offerings bring to the global youth personalized and tech-infused crossover SUVs, unlocking more avant-garde modes of travel.

Focusing Intensively on the "New Generation," Establishing Communication Bridges through Scenarized Experiences

Behind the impressive sales figures inevitably lies OMODA's close communication with the global new generation. On October 6, at the Geneva International Motor Show in Doha, Qatar, OMODA constructed a sci-fi-infused time corridor for consumers. This unique car show, rich in special artistic conception, seamlessly integrated the tension of future aesthetics with the transcendence of time and space, attracting many new-generation participants who gave rave reviews, further strengthening young consumers' identification with the brand value.

From October 15 to 18, OMODA hosted the "2023 OMODA International User Ecosystem Co-Creation Conference," inviting user representatives from over 30 countries worldwide. This conference marked a deep exchange and mutual pursuit between OMODA and its users. From ecological product exhibitions and sales to low-carbon cycling events that gathered thousands of users globally, OMODA highlighted its commitment to user ecosystem development through a series of specialized events. At the conference, OMODA also launched multiple test ride and drive activities. With visually pleasing aesthetics and superior driving performance, OMODA garnered high praise from attendees.

OMODA Continuously Garners Industry Accolades, "Doubling Down" on Global Layout

While continuously capturing the favor of the new generation of users, OMODA has also bagged several prestigious accolades within the industry. On October 31, at The Star CarSifu Editors' Choice Awards—esteemed within the automotive industry and organized by Malaysia's renowned Star Media Group—OMODA 5 clinched the "Best Mid-Size Crossover/SUV" award. This honor follows its brand reputation and quality being recognized by the J.D. Power China New Vehicle Quality Study, cementing its authority within the industry.

Recently, with OMODA vehicles successively arriving at ports in Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and other locations, it signifies that OMODA will bring more intelligent travel options to the youth of the Southeast Asian region. Its layout in the Southeast Asian region is set to expand further. Supported by outstanding products and a user ecosystem, OMODA continuously extends its brand reach. Its global steps are increasingly steady, with launches in 15 markets worldwide.

In the future, OMODA will persist in creating more soul-connecting scenarios for users, venturing into newer markets, allowing users to perceive the charm of the OMODA brand more profoundly, and providing more avant-garde, trendier, and hardcore products to global consumers, leading the way to a brand-new mode of travel.

About OMODA

Through profound insights and contemplation of the trends toward youthfulness, individuality, and globalization, OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers and creating a forward-looking brand for the spirited new generation with an attitude.

OMODA keenly perceives the lives of the contemporary global young generation and, embodying a "CROSS" boundary-breaking identity, engages in full dialogue with the emerging generation. By breaking the order of the real world, OMODA brings cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to young Generation Z users, offering them stylish vehicles that are ahead of their time. In the name "OMODA," the "O" stands for surprise and vitality, and it is also a symbol of the essential element of life, Oxygen. "MODA" is derived from "Modern," implying fashion trends and representing a new global generation of sustainable lifestyles, an embodiment of ecological greenery and avant-garde style.

Adhering to a global brand mindset, OMODA has innovatively created the "O-universe" ecosystem concept, a unique communication method between the brand and users, and an exclusive social symbol for OMODA. The goal is to establish warmer connections with global users, to embrace a more diverse culture, and to co-create a desirable and trendy lifestyle with users.