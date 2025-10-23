Abu Dhabi, UAE: OMODA&JAECOO, one of the world’s fastest-growing automotive brands, has officially opened its first showroom in Abu Dhabi along with an authorized after-sales service centre in the Mussafah Industrial Area.

The Mussafah facility is the sole authorized after-sales service centre in Abu Dhabi and the Western Region, serving as a core hub for customer’s maintenance and repair needs as well as parts supply. The adjacent showroom is designed to seamlessly integrate with after-sales operations, ensuring a consistent brand experience throughout the entire ownership journey.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior executives of OMODA&JAECOO UAE, key business partners, and distinguished guests.

“Our Mussafah facility is not only a sales hub but also the backbone of our after-sales network in Abu Dhabi. By combining dedicated customer service with sales, we aim to deliver a holistic brand experience that ensures long-term satisfaction and trust,” said Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International.

AiMOGA, OMODA&JAECOO’s futuristic humanoid robot, thrilled guests with a vibrant dance performance. Beyond the entertainment, AiMOGA reflects the brand’s drive to fuse mobility with AI and robotics, echoing the same spirit of innovation that defines the intelligent features of OMODA and JAECOO vehicles.

The Mussafah showroom is OMODA&JAECOO’s first in Abu Dhabi, adding to the brand’s growing network of three existing UAE showrooms located in Ras Al Khaimah, Dubai, and Fujairah. As part of its rapid expansion, the brand will open a new showroom in Sharjah later this month, followed by another Abu Dhabi showroom in early October.

OMODA&JAECOO hosted the 2025 International User Summit in China from October 16 to 22, under the theme ‘Co-Create, Co-Define’. The event brought together dealers, media, key opinion leaders (KOLs), customers, and partners from around the world. The summit featured a series of engaging activities, including test drives, factory tours, and exciting new product launches.

Further reinforcing its global momentum, the parent company of OMODA & JAECOO recently secured the 233rd position on the 2025 Fortune Global 500 list while also surpassing 5 million vehicle exports worldwide. This remarkable Dual 500 achievement highlights the company’s rapid international growth and strong commitment to innovation in the automotive industry.

About OMODA&JAECOO

OMODA & JAECOO is a next-generation automotive brand under Chery International, committed to reshaping the future of intelligent and sustainable mobility. With a design philosophy rooted in innovation, personalization, and co-creation, the brand caters to global consumers who seek individuality, connectivity, and freedom.

OMODA focuses on futuristic, tech-forward urban vehicles, while JAECOO specializes in premium, off-road-inspired SUVs that harmonize rugged performance with refined aesthetics. Together, OMODA & JAECOO is pioneering a new global ecosystem of lifestyle mobility, offering smart, safe, and stylish solutions for modern explorers. The product line-up includes OMODA C5, JAECOO J7, JAECOO J8, and the upcoming OMODA C7, and JAECOO J5, along with the upcoming SHS (Super Hybrid System) models.

As part of its long-term commitment, OMODA & JAECOO has established a 12,000 sqm spare parts distribution centre in JAFZA, the largest Chinese automotive parts hub in the Middle East. This facility enhances regional logistics and aftersales support. Additionally, through its strategic partnership with Maersk, OMODA & JAECOO have further strengthened their logistics and aftersales operations in the UAE, ensuring up to 100% spare parts availability and rapid delivery within 24 and 48 hours.

In the UAE, Autorun OJ Car Trading LLC, MAHY Khoory Motors Car Trading and Galadari Mobility LLC are the official distributors of OMODA & JAECOO UAE, in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Northern Emirates respective, thus ensuring seamless market entry and premium customer experience.

For more information, please visit https://omodajaecoouae.com.

For test drive, please visit our locations

Mussafah showroom in Abu Dhabi: https://maps.app.goo.gl/yKLibNQ9afgy9sc68

Dubai: Ittihad Road, Deira. https://g.co/kgs/X85AySb

RAK: Al Dhait South, RAK https://g.co/kgs/QgupZzs

Fujairah: Madab, FUJ https://g.co/kgs/QbgBP3h