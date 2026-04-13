Dubai, UAE: As the global automotive industry accelerates toward electrification and intelligent mobility, OMODA & JAECOO fast-rising brands under the Chery Group are reinforcing their position as one of the industry’s most dynamic new entrants.

Following strong global expansion into 64 markets and cumulative sales surpassing 960,000 units in under three years, OMODA & JAECOO continue to gain traction and are fast approaching the one-million milestone, with the UAE emerging as one of the key regional growth markets in the Middle East.

Within just one year of operations in the UAE, OMODA & JAECOO have recorded over 3,000 vehicle sales, reflecting strong market demand and growing trust in the brand’s technology-driven line-up. The company has expanded its footprint with six showrooms across the country, including two in Abu Dhabi and one each in Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah.

Further strengthening its retail footprint, Autorun OJC Car Trading LLC, the official Dubai dealer for OMODA & JAECOO, has partnered with Oasis Mall to launch its second showroom along Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai. Opening later this month, the new facility will enhance accessibility, offering a premium customer environment and an immersive experience to explore the latest models. This addition will bring the total number of OMODA & JAECOO showrooms in the UAE to seven, reflecting the brand’s continued investment in high-visibility locations.

OMODA & JAECOO’s rapid global rise continues to gain pace, with the brands recording 61,254 total vehicle sales in March 2026, marking a new monthly high and year-on-year growth of 417 per cent. This growth has been driven by new energy vehicles, which accounted for 39,716 units, highlighting increasing demand for hybrid and electrified mobility solutions. The brands have achieved three consecutive months of exponential growth, with sales rising sharply since the start of the year, building on a strong 2025 performance and signalling sustained global demand.

A key driver behind this momentum is the brands’ ability to localise products for markets such as the UAE, where performance, efficiency, and climate adaptability are essential. At the core of this strategy is the SHS (Super Hybrid System), integrating PHEV and HEV technologies to deliver strong performance, enhanced fuel efficiency, and extended driving range suited for both urban commutes and long-distance travel.

Reinforcing this proposition, flagship models including the JAECOO J7 SHS, JAECOO J8 SHS and OMODA C7 SHS are positioned as compelling value-for-money offerings. Designed for UAE driving needs, these models deliver up to 50 per cent fuel savings, offering a practical advantage amid fluctuating oil prices while maintaining high levels of comfort, performance, and advanced technology.

Further strengthening customer confidence, OMODA & JAECOO have established a major regional spare parts facility in Jebel Ali, Dubai. Spanning 12,000 square metres and housing over 20,000 components, the hub enhances after-sales efficiency and ensures faster parts availability across the UAE and wider GCC, supporting a seamless ownership experience.

In April, the brands will leverage the Chery International Business Summit to showcase next-generation innovations, including advanced VPD technology, the Mornine AiMOGA robotics platform, and the new O4 model. A long-distance hybrid test spanning nine countries will also be conducted to validate real-world performance across range, efficiency, and stability.

About OMODA&JAECOO

OMODA & JAECOO is a next-generation automotive brand under Chery International, committed to reshaping the future of intelligent and sustainable mobility. With a design philosophy rooted in innovation, personalization, and co-creation, the brand caters to global consumers who seek individuality, connectivity, and freedom.

OMODA focuses on futuristic, tech-forward urban vehicles, while JAECOO specializes in premium, off-road-inspired SUVs that harmonize rugged performance with refined aesthetics. Together, OMODA & JAECOO is pioneering a new global ecosystem of lifestyle mobility, offering smart, safe, and stylish solutions for modern explorers.