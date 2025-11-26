Manama, Bahrain: His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs and Founder of Team Bahrain Victorious, witnessed the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between OMNIYAT and Team Bahrain Victorious to sponsor the cycling team in preparation for the 2026 season.

The signing ceremony was attended by Abdullah Jehad Al Zain, Chairman of Bahrain Victorious, and Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman of OMNIYAT Group, a diversified multi-brand portfolio, including OMNIYAT.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Team Bahrain Victorious by Milan Eržen, General Manager of Bahrain Victorious, and Peter Stephenson, Co-Managing Director of OMNIYAT. Under the partnership, OMNIYAT will support the team at both competitive and community levels.

On the occasion, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad affirmed that the cooperation with OMNIYAT reflects a shared commitment to developing sport in general and cycling in particular, as well as promoting the sport to encourage future generations to take up cycling.

His Highness noted that the partnership will contribute to further achievements in the coming season, especially as Team Bahrain Victorious has a proud history of international achievements. His Highness added that the partnership is also in line with the vision for the team, through a commitment to innovation and continuous development.

The Founder and Executive Chairman of OMNIYAT Group said: “Our commitment as developers goes beyond architecture to the creation of environments that encourage active, balanced and elevated lifestyles. Supporting the ambitions of Team Bahrain Victorious, under the leadership of His Highness, reflects our belief that sports are a foundational pillar of the elevation of human potential and creation of stronger, healthier, and more connected communities.”

Under this partnership, OMNIYAT will support Team Bahrain Victorious in representing the Kingdom of Bahrain and the region in major international competitions. The company will contribute to the team's efforts to encourage the community to take up cycling, raise awareness of sports culture, and nurture emerging sporting talent towards professionalism.

About OMNIYAT

OMNIYAT is the flagship company within OMNIYAT GROUP, a diversified multi-brand portfolio across the real estate hospitality, commercial and tech sectors. OMNIYAT was established in 2005 and continues to set the benchmark as the market leader in ultra-luxury real estate in Dubai. It is a leading, homegrown visionary developer influencing the aesthetic, cultural, and economic footprint of Dubai. By mastering “The Art of Elevation” and merging ultra-luxury with curated living, it delivers bespoke designs and experiences encasing residential, hospitality, and retail spaces.

OMNIYAT's philosophy lies in pushing the artistic boundaries of design, craft, and excellence to elevate the human experience. It has delivered iconic masterpieces such as The Opus, One at Palm Jumeirah, ORLA and The Lana.

www.omniyat.com

Media queries

Noha Habib, OMNIYAT GROUP, Director, Public Relations & Communications, noha.habib@omniyatgroup.com

About Team Bahrain Victorious

Team Bahrain Victorious is a UCI WorldTour cycling team founded under the vision of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa to showcase the ambition and optimism of the Kingdom of Bahrain on the global stage. Competing at the highest level of professional cycling, the team brings together world-class riders who share a passion for performance, innovation, and excellence.

The team serves as a platform to inspire the next generation of athletes in the Gulf, promoting cycling as a lifestyle and a symbol of health and determination.

www.bahraincyclingteam.com

Media queries

media@bahraincyclingteam.com