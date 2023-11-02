ORLA Infinity, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, will offer a limited and exclusive number of 20 double-height duplex residences, each with its own private pool extending up to 18 meters, on terraces overlooking the vistas of the city and sea.

Located at the pinnacle of Palm Jumeirah’s crescent, this upcoming property complements OMNIYAT’s ORLA, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, providing residents with a serene luxury living experience.

Joining The ORLA Collection, this new property contributes to an ultra-luxury master destination valued at over USD 2 billion, offering a comprehensive world-class amenities program for residents.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – OMNIYAT, Dubai’s leading visionary developer, has officially unveiled its latest luxury project, ORLA Infinity, Dorchester Collection, Dubai. This new masterpiece is set to seamlessly blend with the stunning surroundings of Palm Jumeirah, offering an infinite resort-style living experience alongside its counterpart, ORLA, Dorchester Collection Dubai, located at the iconic crescent of Palm Jumeirah.

ORLA Infinity is the result of collaboration with some of the world’s top designers, operators, and partners. Under the guidance of OMNIYAT, this project features services managed by Dorchester Collection, architectural design by Foster + Partners, interior design by YODEZEEN, and landscaping by ZED Collective.

The property will feature only 20 duplex residences, each with unique features, including direct lift access, double-height spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows. The standout feature is the spacious terraces housing private pools up to 18 meters long, providing uninterrupted 270-degree views of the city and sea. The addition of smart home automation ensures a luxurious and hassle-free living experience.

Mr. Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Chairman at OMNIYAT, commented: “In a dynamic and technologically advanced city like Dubai, our goal is to continually innovate and curate elevated living experiences. By blending functionality with architectural design, OMNIYAT is reinventing living spaces to be unique and far from the ordinary, while making a lasting impact on the city’s landscape.” ORLA Infinity, Dorchester Collection, Dubai will seamlessly connect with its sister property ORLA, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, which was successfully launched in November 2022. The integration of private gardens and expansive landscaping creates a vision of a harmonious luxury living, contributing to The ORLA Collection by OMNIYAT, valued at over USD 2 billion.

As part of OMNIYAT’s properties managed by Dorchester Collection, ORLA Infinity will benefit from the iconic hospitality brand’s prestigious services. Christopher Cowdray, Company President at Dorchester Collection, commented: “Our brand is about pursuing perfection and delivering extraordinary experiences for guests and residents who seek a certain way of life. Dorchester Collection will elevate the standards of luxury in all of OMNIYAT’s projects, including ORLA Infinity, offering a legendary experience of bespoke and elegant living.”

Residents of The ORLA Collection will have access to a range of exclusive amenities, including private cinemas, a cigar lounge, a wellness and fitness centre, and an exclusive beach club.

ORLA Infinity, Dorchester Collection, Dubai is the latest addition to OMNIYAT’s impressive portfolio on Palm Jumeirah, and more details about the project will be available soon.

About OMNIYAT

OMNIYAT is a leading, homegrown visionary developer influencing the aesthetic, cultural, and economic footprint of Dubai. By mastering “The Art of Elevation” and merging ultra-luxury with curated living, it delivers bespoke designs and experiences encasing residential, hospitality, and retail spaces.

OMNIYAT's philosophy lies in pushing the artistic boundaries of design, craft, and excellence to elevate the human experience. It has delivered iconic masterpieces such as The Opus by OMNIYAT, One at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, and The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai.

