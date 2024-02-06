OMNIYAT has successfully started the handover process for its exclusive collection of 39 apartments at The Lana Residences, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, to their respective owners, with only a limited number of units still available.

This marks Dorchester Collection’s first Burj Khalifa District Residences and will provide a living experience of pure elegance combined with modern opulence.

Having recently announced neighbouring VELA, Dorchester Collection, Dubai’s ground breaking and the launch of VELA VIENTO, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, OMNIYAT is taking strides in the development of Marasi Bay.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates– OMNIYAT, Dubai’s leading visionary developer, has announced its commencement of the handover of The Lana Residences, Dorchester Collection, Dubai. Following the acquisition of Marasi Bay Marina in September 2023, OMNIYAT’s handover of The Lana’s ultra-exclusive residences underscores its commitment to transforming Marasi bay into an ultra-luxury waterfront enclave.

Positioned within Dubai’s upcoming premium lifestyle destination and connected to a 187-metre water promenade, The Lana Residences will further enrich the elevated living experiences of its residents by providing direct access to high-end culinary experiences, and chic boutiques.

With the pioneering architecture of award-winning Foster + Partners and the timeless designs of Gilles et Boissier, The Lana presents its residents with a spectrum of leisure and luxury living. Within each living space, floor-to-ceiling windows provide maximising views of the Burj Khalifa District and the wider cityscape of Dubai. Crafted with attention to detail, the interiors are embellished with luxurious finishing, oak flooring and state-of-the-art furniture and appliances – all while adopting a sumptuous material palette.

The Lana Residences’ dedicated amenities are an added indulgence to the living experience, featuring a spacious outdoor swimming pool, private gym, including reformer pilates and yoga studio, among other world class facilities, — coupled with professional services managed by Dorchester Collection, including porter services and a residence concierge, ensuring a five-star experience at home.

Mr Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Chairman at OMNIYAT, commented: “The Lana Residences, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, are a befitting example of OMNIYAT’s fierce ambitions towards creating a life at home that is less ordinary, and more distinctive. In curating these iconic masterpieces with the world’s most visionary minds, we continue to contribute to the emirate’s global reputation as a home for the discerning few, while redefining the standards of uber luxury.”

Christopher Cowdray, President at Dorchester Collection, also commented: “The Lana Residences are a sculpted masterpiece providing an elevated living experience with OMNIYAT’s exceptional quality and visionary design expertise. These exclusive apartments will serve as living canvases, combining award-winning Dorchester Collection hospitality, unparalleled bespoke services and a legendary way of life in the Marasi Bay Marina area. We will help enable residents to enjoy a life of ease, elegance and timeless glamour in the heart of the Burj Khalifa District.''.

This handover comes directly following the recent announcement of the opening of The Lana's hospitality offering and Dorchester Collection's very first hotel in the Middle East. Through its dedication to craft, curation and excellence, OMNIYAT will continue to empower lifestyles with elevated living experiences in the city. For more information on The Lana Residences, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, please contact OMNIYAT@ogilvy.com.

About OMNIYAT

OMNIYAT is a leading, homegrown visionary developer influencing the aesthetic, cultural, and economic footprint of Dubai. By mastering “The Art of Elevation” and merging ultra-luxury with curated living, it delivers bespoke designs and experiences encasing residential, hospitality, and retail spaces.

OMNIYAT's philosophy lies in pushing the artistic boundaries of design, craft, and excellence to elevate the human experience. It has delivered iconic masterpieces such as The Opus, One at Palm Jumeirah, and ORLA.

https://www.omniyat.com/

For further information, please contact:

Memac Ogilvy

OMNIYAT@ogilvy.com