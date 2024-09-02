Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Omnix International, a leader in digital transformation and innovative technology solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming Dubai AI and Web 3 Festival. Omnix’s participation highlights its dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements while supporting businesses in navigating the complexities of the digital landscape.

Omnix will showcase a range of cutting-edge technologies, including Conversational AI, process mining, Metaverse/Extended Reality, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Digital Twin, and Computer Vision solutions, along with its HOT Systems' Hardware Optimized Technology offerings. Omnix stands out as the only company in the region providing Conversational AI as a service, which will be a key feature at the event. Additionally, the company will introduce a unique consulting service designed to help clients realize the value of AI.

"At Omnix, we believe that the future belongs to those who embrace change. AI and Web 3 are pivotal technologies for digital transformation, and we are committed to equipping businesses with the knowledge and tools they need to stay competitive in an increasingly digital world. Our participation in the Dubai AI and Web 3 Festival will allow us to engage with current customers and potential clients, showcasing solutions that drive innovation, efficiency, and growth," said Walid Gomaa, CEO of Omnix International.

Many businesses today face challenges in integrating AI and Web 3 into their operations, including realizing ROI, integration complexity, security concerns, scalability issues, and a lack of expertise. Omnix’s comprehensive suite of digital transformation services and solutions is designed to address these challenges. The company offers scalable solutions that evolve with the customer's business, bridging the knowledge gap and ensuring alignment with their digital initiatives.

As a forward-thinking organization, Omnix is continuously exploring new ways to meet customer needs, ensuring they are well-prepared to succeed in the digital era. Senior executives and subject matter experts from Omnix will be present at the event to engage with industry leaders, executives, and potential partners.

About Omnix

Omnix International is a Sharia’a compliant, industry-leading provider of solutions in digital infrastructure, digital transformation, computer-aided engineering, cybersecurity, cloud computing and managed services, with over 30 years of experience and a proven track record of across the globe. Omnix occupies a leading position as a trusted provider of end-to-end solutions that address a wide range of functional requirements at organizations of various sizes, enabling clients to harness new levels of service innovation, customer experience and revenue generation. For more information, visit https: //omnix.com/