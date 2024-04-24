Riyadh, KSA: Omnix International, an end-to-end digital solutions and services pioneer has announced its participation in the upcoming Low Code No Code Summit and Awards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 1-2. As a premier service provider, Omnix aims to establish its pioneering position in the Low-Code No-Code segment and also showcase its extensive expertise and track record of delivering successful projects. Omnix will also highlight its creative UI/UX development skills and demonstrate how it accelerates the development of complex applications to enhance user experience.

Walid Gomaa, CEO, Omnix International, said, “We are thrilled to participate and demonstrate our capabilities in delivering impactful solutions efficiently. Our goal is to highlight our expertise in accelerating the development of complex applications, encompassing extensive workflows, backend integration and intuitive UI/UX interfaces.”

In alignment with the Saudi 2030 vision, a key element of this vision is digital transformation. There is a growing inclination among many organizations in Saudi Arabia to embrace new technologies, and Omnix’s participation in this event strengthens its ability to engage with organizational leaders to discuss how Omnix can contribute to providing solutions and services to move towards their goals and the country’s vision.

Senior executives from Omnix including CEO Walid Gomaa, will be available during the event to discuss the company’s solutions and explore potential collaborations. Omnix will have it’s stand C5 at the Holiday In Al Qasr Riyadh.

About Omnix

Omnix International is a Sharia’a compliant, industry-leading provider of solutions in digital infrastructure, digital transformation, computer-aided engineering, cybersecurity, cloud computing and managed services, with over 30 years of experience and a proven track record of across the globe. Omnix occupies a leading position as a trusted provider of end-to-end solutions that address a wide range of functional requirements at organizations of various sizes, enabling clients to harness new levels of service innovation, customer experience and revenue generation. For more information, visit https: //omnix.com/