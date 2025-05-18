El-Sebai: Dollar Liquidity Drove Surge in Grain Imports During 2024

Egyptian Swiss Group for Pasta, Milling, and Concentrates took part in the international GrainCom2025 conference held in Geneva, Switzerland, from May 13 to 15. The event is considered one of the world’s largest gatherings for the grain and oilseeds sector, attracting a wide range of multinational companies, shipping and inspection bodies, and global commodity exchanges.



Ahmed El-Sebai, Managing Director of Egyptian Swiss Group, confirmed that the company's participation was within the panel discussions representing the Egyptian market. The sessions shed light on Egypt's wheat market and the recent changes in import mechanisms, as well as the government entities responsible for regulating the process.



Sharp Rise in Wheat Imports



Egypt witnessed a significant increase in wheat imports in 2024, reaching 14.2 million tons, up from 10.8 million tons in 2023 — a 31% year-on-year jump. El-Sebai attributed the surge primarily to improved dollar availability and a drop in global wheat prices, which fell to $240 per ton in 2024, compared to over $350 per ton the year before.



Over 33,000 Companies in the Grain Sector



El-Sebai highlighted that the grain sector is one of Egypt’s largest and most diversified industries, encompassing over 33,000 local companies. These operate across six core areas: pasta production, wheat milling (at both 72% and 82% extraction rates), rice milling, glucose and starch production, yeast and bread manufacturing, as well as grain packaging and animal feed production.



Egypt remains one of the world’s top wheat importers, annually sourcing up to 12 million tons for both public and private sector use. In the 2023–2024 season, the country ranked among the highest consumers of wheat globally, with more than 20 million tons — accounting for 2.6% of global consumption.



Growing Imports of Corn and Soybeans



El-Sebai also noted a sharp increase in imports of other key grains. Corn imports rose by 36% to reach 9 million tons in 2024, while soybean imports jumped by 76% to 3.7 million tons over the same period.



International Partnerships and Growth Potential



According to El-Sebai, Egypt possesses all the necessary components to become a regional hub for grain-related industries in the Middle East. He emphasized that the group’s participation in GrainCom aimed to showcase these opportunities and expand global partnerships with international shipping companies, trading houses, and commodity exchanges.



GrainCom 2025: A Strategic Global Platform



GrainCom serves as a strategic annual platform for stakeholders in the grain and oilseeds industry. Organized by AgriCom Events, the conference convenes key decision-makers, public and private sector representatives, and experts in supply chains, food security, and agricultural finance.



Focus Areas: Food Security, Technology, and Risk



This year’s edition addressed several key issues, including global food security challenges affecting more than 343 million people in 74 countries. Sessions also explored the role of modern agricultural technologies, such as remote sensing and precision nutrient distribution, alongside geopolitical shifts like the rise of the BRICS group and their implications for supply chains and global trade.



Participation from Inspection Bodies and Global Exchanges



The conference attracted prominent representatives from shipping companies, inspection authorities, and leading grain exchanges such as “Euronext” and the “Chicago Mercantile Exchange.” These institutions offered technical workshops on risk management tools and forecasting market volatility.



A Forward-Looking Vision for the Industry



GrainCom aims not only to address internal industry issues but also to engage with external stakeholders who play a critical role in shaping the future of the food and agriculture sectors through policies on financing, digitization, and global supply chain resilience.



Established to Elevate Global Industry Dialogue



AgriCom Events SA, the organizing company behind GrainCom, was founded in March 2020 in Geneva. It was created in response to industry demand for a specialized global platform for the grains and oilseeds sector, facilitating high-level dialogue and collaboration among key players.



Egypt’s Message to the Global Community



Ahmed El-Sebai concluded by underscoring the importance of direct engagement with international partners, describing GrainCom as “a golden opportunity to reinforce Egypt’s presence on the global stage and demonstrate the market’s readiness to attract strategic investments in the grain sector that can strengthen both local and regional food security.”