The collaboration focuses on advancing women’s development through education, community, and faith-based leadership, creating a secure space for the next generation of Muslim women leaders to grow, showcase their talents, and thrive within the global halal ecosystem

Doha, Qatar - ParagonCorp, Indonesia’s largest beauty company, through its flagship brand Paragon Wardah, is taking a step forward onto the global stage by forging a strategic alliance with Al Mujadilah Qatar Foundation.

United by a shared vision to nurture future Muslim women leaders, strengthen and enlarge the global halal ecosystem, the collaboration also reflects Paragon Wardah’s continued commitment to encourage women progress in Indonesia through initiatives in education, health, sustainability, and leadership.

In line with Paragon Wardah's mission to support Indonesian Muslim women as change-makers grounded in their values, this collaboration underscores a shared commitment to creating a global platform that inspires women through faith, purpose, and leadership. Across Southeast Asia, women are increasingly pursuing higher education such as in Indonesia and Malaysia. In the UAE, 95% of female high school graduates go on to university, and women represent 56% of STEM graduates. At the same time, access to community centers and learning platforms has grown significantly, with initiatives across Southeast Asia offering business training, financial literacy and mentorship to women entrepreneurs, especially in the SME sector. In the UAE, organizations such as the Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC) and the Impact Hub for Emirati Women Achievers provide long-term support for women in education, entrepreneurship and leadership.

“This collaboration responds to a growing global need for inclusive, values-driven spaces where women can lead authentically, grounded in faith and purpose,” said dr. Sari Chairunnisa, Sp.KK, FINSDV Deputy CEO of ParagonCorp. “At Paragon, we have always believed that collaboration is the key to progress. From the very beginning, when Ibu Nurhayati founded Paragon, it was partnerships and collective support that fueled the journey. That same spirit is what we bring into our collaboration with Al Mujadilah Qatar Foundation. Through this partnership, we are not only creating safe spaces for Muslim women to grow and lead, but also bridging movements, exchanging knowledge, and expanding our shared impact across regions".

As part of this strategic collaboration, Paragon Wardah and Al Mujadilah Qatar Foundation formalized their partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Sunday, 18 May 2025, in Doha, Qatar. Signed by Executive Director of Al Mujadilah, Dr. Sohaira Siddiqui and EVP and Global Chief Business Officer of ParagonCorp, Amalia Sarah Santi, and witnessed by H.E. Retno Marsudi, the agreement highlights a shared commitment to linking Southeast Asia and the Middle East in strengthening the global halal lifestyle ecosystem.

The event also featured a global leadership dialogue titled “Leading with Purpose: Women in Faith, Business, and Global Policy.” This forum provided a meaningful platform to explore how faith, purpose, and leadership can contribute to building more inclusive and sustainable societies. The dialogue brought together notable speakers including Dr. Sohaira Siddiqui, H.E. Retno Marsudi, and dr. Sari Chairunnisa, Sp.KK, FINSDV. The session opened with welcoming remarks by Lita Kardatin Hassan, wife of the Indonesian Ambassador to Qatar, and was moderated by Paragon Wardah Brand Ambassador, Dewi Sandra. Together, the speakers highlighted the critical role of cross-border and cross-sector collaboration in advancing impactful women’s leadership.

“Muslim women have historically played a vital role in shaping communities, advancing knowledge, and leading with faith, intellect, and purpose,” said Dr. Sohaira Siddiqui, Executive Director of Al Mujadilah. “Al Mujadilah, founded by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, builds on this legacy by offering faith-based education that nurtures leadership rooted in identity, resilience, and purpose. Through strategic partnerships like the one with Paragon Wardah, we can amplify these values globally, especially for Indonesian Muslim women, by opening pathways for them to step into meaningful leadership roles. Programs such as Ri'aya Young Adult Stewardship Program is essential in connecting Muslim women across cultures and empowering them to shape a more inclusive and sustainable future.”

The collaboration will be marked by Paragon Wardah’s active participation in global initiatives led by Al Mujadilah Qatar Foundation, beginning with the Ri'aya Young Adult Stewardship Program, a capacity-building initiative designed for young Muslim women to deepen their understanding of Islam, its historical foundations, and contemporary global challenges.

The event also signifies the appointment of Dr. Sohaira Siddiqui as Strategic Advisor to Paragon Wardah. A dedicated advocate for education and leadership, Dr. Siddiqui will play a key role in advancing the global halal ecosystem and strengthening Paragon Wardah’s initiatives in women’s empowerment and leadership development.

“As we navigate an increasingly interconnected and complex world, diplomacy is no longer just about state affairs, it is also about people, empathy, and collective progress. Throughout my journey in diplomacy, I have seen how women bring a transformative leadership style rooted in empathy, resilience, and collaboration. Through collaborations like this, we can open new pathways for Muslim women to lead globally, not only in politics and diplomacy, but also in business, education, and culture. This partnership is a meaningful step in building bridges across nations and creating inclusive platforms where women can grow and lead with purpose,” said H.E. Retno Marsudi, Board of Council, Paragon Wardah Stewardship for Global Impact".

Through Paragon Wardah, ParagonCorp continues to champion the advancement of women’s roles by creating inclusive spaces for growth and leadership. Initiatives such as House of W (HoW) and other global women learning, leadership, and social programs reflect the brand’s strong commitment to uplifting Muslim women in Indonesia while contributing to the broader global movement for women’s leadership. As Paragon Wardah expands internationally, it remains dedicated to fostering platforms where women can lead with faith and purpose, and inspire transformative change across borders.

