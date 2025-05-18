Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – United Carton Industries Company (the “Company”, or “UCIC”, along with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), the largest corrugated carton manufacturer in the Middle East and North Africa region (the “Region”), today announces the successful completion of the offering period for Individual Investors (the “Retail Subscription Period”) as part of its initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”) of 12,000,000 shares (the “Offer Shares”), representing 30% of the Company’s total issued share capital.

The retail subscription process, comprising of a maximum of 2,400,000 Shares, representing 20% of the total Offer Shares, commenced Monday 14/11/1446H (corresponding to 12/05/2025G), and concluded on Tuesday 15/11/1446H (corresponding to 13/05/2025G). It witnessed participation of 396,601 subscribers, indicating a coverage of 8.91 times, with a total demand of SAR 1.069 billion. Individual Investors subscribing to Offer Shares will receive a minimum of 6 shares each, while the remaining shares will be allocated on a pro-rata basis for the remaining demand with an average allocation factor of 0.107%.

The Final Offer Price for the Offering has been set at SAR 50 per share, which was the top end of the previously announced price range for the IPO, implying a market capitalization of SAR 2.0 billion (approximately USD 533 million) at listing.

For more information, please visit our IPO microsite at ipo.ucic.com.sa or explore our corporate website at www.ucic.com.sa.

