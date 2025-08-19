Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Omnix International, a leader in digital transformation and innovative technology solutions, announces a significant expansion of its manufacturing-focused digitization solutions to address the growing demand for intelligent, immersive, and future-ready production ecosystems. The announcement reinforces Omnix’s commitment to helping manufacturers move into the era of Industry 5.0, combining human-centric innovation with AI-powered automation, immersive collaboration, and sustainable operations.

The move comes at a time when increasing global challenges such as supply chains, rising energy and operational costs, skilled labour shortages are accelerating the shift for manufacturers to transition from traditional operations to agile, data-driven environments.

Walid Gomaa, CEO of Omnix said, “As a long-standing provider of solutions to the manufacturing industry, we see that many companies are under pressure to work towards incorporating faster, smarter and more sustainable solutions. Our goal is to help them reimagine production through intelligent digitization where the focus is not only on automating processes but moving away from a fragmented production ecosystem to one which is integrated, predictive and human centric.”

Omnix’s Digitization in Manufacturing initiative brings together a range of powerful, scalable, modular solutions that can be tailored for manufacturers across sectors such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, oil & gas, and other manufacturing. Key offerings include:

Advanced Design-to-Production Workflows: Seamless integration of 3D design, simulation, and CAM tools for faster product development.

Smart Factory Enablement: Real-time machine, system, and operator connectivity to enable predictive and autonomous operations.

Immersive Technologies: XR-driven training, support, and visualization to boost collaboration and workforce efficiency.

Digital Twin & Simulation Platforms: Real-time monitoring, optimization, and predictive maintenance of assets.

Connected Manufacturing Analytics: AI-powered insights for proactive decision-making and improved throughput.

Remote Collaboration & Operations Support: Secure, expert-guided issue resolution and operational oversight from anywhere.

Unlike conventional providers, the company’s strength lies in delivering modular, interoperable, and future-ready solutions that are tailored for the Middle East’s manufacturing landscape. The differentiating factor is the ability to converge immersive design, engineering-grade simulations, advanced automation, and real-time operational visibility into a single, scalable framework. The focus is entirely on helping customers integrate the best-fit technologies for their needs.

Rizwan Kareem, Business Unit Manager - Industry Support Solutions at Omnix, said, “We see value being provided by offering solutions that can help bridge our customers physical and digital needs and help them raise their decision making capabilities, increase operational efficiency and strengthen their work-force productivity. It is our way of seeing manufacturers pave their path towards Industry 5.0. Our strength lies in unifying design, automation, AI and XR into a single platform that helps customers achieve their strategic goals.”

While several elements of Omnix’s Digitization in Manufacturing offerings which are built on a strong foundation of proven deployments across the region, integrated pilot environments are underway at key customer sites that are incorporating the new capabilities progressively based on specific client needs and project timelines. The solutions will be showcased through targeted engagements, live demos, and industry events across the UAE, KSA, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman.

Omnix’s long-term strategy centres on building resilient and sustainable manufacturing models that are prepared not only for Industry 4.0 but for the emerging needs of Industry 5.0. The company aims to work alongside regulators, academia and technology partners to foster a regional ecosystem, enabling upskilling through immersive learning and being in a strong position to deliver full lifecycle digital services from consulting and solution architecture to deployment of change management.

This initiative also significantly extends Omnix’s legacy in digitization from its deep roots in AEC and government sectors into high-tech manufacturing transformation, making it a cross-industry digital innovation enabler in the Middle East.

About Omnix International

Omnix International is a Sharia’a compliant, industry-leading provider of solutions in digital infrastructure, digital transformation, computer-aided engineering, cybersecurity, cloud computing and managed services, with over 30 years of experience and a proven track record across the globe. Omnix occupies a leading position as a trusted provider of end-to-end solutions that address a wide range of functional requirements at organizations of various sizes, enabling clients to harness new levels of service innovation, customer experience and revenue generation.