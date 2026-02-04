Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Omnix International, a leading technology solutions provider in the Middle East, announces the launch of its Digital Twin consulting service line to its consulting portfolio. This strategic expansion reinforces Omnix’s ambition to strengthen its regional leadership in Digital Twin by complementing its deep technology capabilities with structured, business-focused consulting services.

Digital Twins have emerged as a critical enabler for organizations seeking to improve performance, resilience, and sustainability across complex assets and operations. However, many initiatives struggle to move beyond isolated pilots or technology-driven proofs of concept. Omnix’s new consulting offerings is designed to address this challenge by adding Digital Twin initiatives into business strategy, identify measurable outcomes, and long-term operational models.

Walid Gomaa, CEO of Omnix International, said, “Our mission is to expand Omnix’s leadership in Digital Twin by bridging technology excellence with strategic consulting. We want to help organizations translate Digital Twin potential into tangible business outcomes that will drive innovation, efficiency, and growth across the region.”

The launch is built on three core pillars. First, Omnix leverages its deep technology expertise developed through long-standing partnerships with leading vendors in the Industry X ecosystem. Second, the company capitalizes on its proven delivery experience as a trusted implementation partner for major enterprises across the GCC. Finally, Omnix introduces a structured advisory capability grounded in real industry challenges, helping clients define clear Digital Twin visions, prioritize high-value use cases, and develop executable roadmaps that deliver measurable impact.

In the GCC, many organizations are still developing the internal capabilities required to autonomously design and sustain Digital Twin programs aligned with national agendas. As a result, Digital Twin initiatives often remain fragmented or disconnected from broader business objectives.

Tommaso Stefano Tini, Senior Manager Digital Twin Market Growth & Consulting, said” Omnix Digital Twin Consulting is designed to guide clients along an end-to-end journey that starts with business strategy rather than technology, ensuring scalability, adoption, and long-term value creation.”

Omnix Digital Twin Consulting services will primarily support organizations operating in the GCC, with a strong focus on industries such as construction, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and large asset portfolios. Looking ahead, Omnix expects Digital Twins in the Middle East to move rapidly from experimentation to execution, shifting from isolated assets to connected, enterprise-level platforms that support performance, sustainability, and ESG reporting.

About Omnix International

Omnix International is a Sharia’a compliant, industry-leading provider of solutions in digital infrastructure, digital transformation, computer-aided engineering, cybersecurity, cloud computing and managed services, with over 30 years of experience and a proven track record across the globe. Omnix occupies a leading position as a trusted provider of end-to-end solutions that address a wide range of functional requirements at organizations of various sizes, enabling clients to harness new levels of service innovation, customer experience and revenue generation. For more information, visit https: //omnix.com/