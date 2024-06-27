Cape Town, South Africa – Omnisient, the global leader in privacy-preserving data collaboration, today announced it has been named a finalist of the Inclusion Changemaker 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award.

The company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“We solve a massive problem for banks and insurers by enabling them to run AI on anonymised consumer data to predict behaviour and assess risk for millions of individuals when traditional credit bureau data is unavailable,” said Jon Jacobson, CEO of Omnisient. “Being recognised at a global level for the positive impact our privacy-preserving data collaboration platform is having on society is a vote of confidence for technology being developed in Africa. As a South African fintech, we are incredibly proud to be one of only four companies recognised globally in this category by Microsoft.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognise Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honourees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries.

Omnisient was recognised for providing outstanding solutions and services in Social Impact: Inclusion Changemaker category. The Inclusion Changemaker Partner of the Year Award recognises a partner organisation that excels at providing innovative and unique services or solutions based on Microsoft technologies that help customers solve challenges of diverse representation, economic access, digital inclusion, and/or accessibility. Inclusion changemakers drive digital transformation to help enable more inclusive economic growth. Technology can unlock innovations toward a more inclusive and equitable world, leading to greater innovations for everyone, including the 1+ billion people living with disabilities.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. “The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fuelled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year's winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what’s possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud.”

The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of MCAPS Start 2024 for Partners, our digital event on July 10th and 11th. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November.

Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2024_announcement.

The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2024POTYAWinnersFinalists.

-Ends-

About Omnisient

Data collaboration enables world changing opportunities for businesses and communities. One of the world-changing opportunities is growing financial inclusion for millions around the world.

To take advantage of this opportunity, Financial Services providers urgently need good quality consumer data. However, they are restricted by tightening privacy regulations, risk of data breach, risk of IP leakage and depreciating value of data, and lengthy times to negotiate and access new data.

Enter Omnisient. Omnisient is the award-winning privacy preserving data collaboration platform that is enabling financial services businesses to securely access high-value consumer data ecosystems in a regulatory compliant manner using advanced Cryptography and AI.

Omnisient is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneer Community, a TechCrunch Startup Battlefield 200 participant, a member of the United Nations Privacy Enhancing Technologies committee, and a Fast Company “Next Big Things in Tech” startup, among other accolades. Established in 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa, Omnisient protects over 160 million consumer profiles for over 80 large businesses.

For more information and media photos, please visit: https://omnisient.com/presskit/

Media Contact: Julian Diaz – julian@omnisient.com