Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Dyson is accelerating its expansion in Saudi Arabia with the launch of its latest Dyson Demo Store at Riyadh Park, a strategic move that highlights the brand’s commitment to innovation and deepening its presence in the Kingdom.

Strategically positioned at the mall’s main entrance, opposite Mont Blanc and Lululemon, the 128 sqm space offers an immersive and hands-on environment where visitors can experience Dyson’s latest technologies first-hand. From haircare and air purification, to intelligent floorcare and next generation audio, the new Demo Store puts the full innovative product range on display.

With growing demand for Dyson's cutting-edge solutions in the Saudi market, the Riyadh Park location joins a growing portfolio of demo spaces across the Kingdom. The new store features two private styling stations and a wash basin, designed with veiled customers in mind, where visitors can book personal styling sessions and test Dyson’s advanced haircare tools in a comfortable setting.

In-store Dyson experts will walk shoppers through the brand’s latest haircare launches, such as the newly launched Dyson Supersonic r, the Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler available in the latest colourway, Jasper Plum, the Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer, and the Airstrait™ wet-to-dry straightener. Each session is tailored to individual needs, helping customers choose the best tools for their hair type and styling routine.

Visitors can also discover Dyson’s latest innovations across other categories, including the 360 Vis Nav™ robot vacuum, which delivers edge-to-edge deep cleaning with advanced navigation, the Big+Quiet™ Purifier, engineered for powerful whole-room purification with minimal noise, and the recently launched Dyson OnTrac™ headphones, featuring immersive audio and 55-hour battery life.

The new store opening represents another significant milestone in Dyson’s expansion in the Kingdom, following the successful launch of the flagship store in Nakheel Mall, Riyadh last year and Red Sea Mall, Jeddah in March this year. Dyson remains dedicated to providing consumers with direct access to its cutting-edge technology, creating dedicated spaces for immersive, hands-on experiences. The brand continues to focus on enhancing the in-store experience, allowing customers in Saudi Arabia to explore, test, and discover its revolutionary technology up close.

All of Dyson’s products are available for purchase online at www.dyson.sa or from Dyson stores located in Nakheel Mall in Dammam and Riyadh, and Red Sea Mall in Jeddah.

About Dyson

Dyson is a global technology company with engineering, research, development, manufacturing and testing operations in Singapore, the UK, Malaysia, Mexico, China and the Philippines. Having started in a coach house in the UK, Dyson has consistently grown since it was established in 1993. Today, it has a global headquarters in Singapore and two technology campuses in the UK spanning over 700 acres in Malmesbury and Hullavington. Since 1993, Dyson has invested £1.7bn in its Wiltshire offices and laboratories that house the early-stage research, design and development of future Dyson technology. Dyson remains family-owned and employs 14,000 people globally including a 6,500 strong engineering team. It sells products in 85 markets in over 439 Dyson direct retail stores around the world, including a Dyson Virtual Reality Demo Store too.

Dyson is investing £2.75bn in the business to conceive revolutionary products and technologies, and has global teams of engineers, scientists and software developers focused on the development of solid-state battery cells, high-speed electric digital motors, sensing and vision systems, robotics, machine learning technologies and A.I. investment. Since inventing the first cyclonic bagless vacuum cleaner - DC01- in 1993, Dyson has created problem solving technologies in air purification, robotics, haircare, lighting, hand drying, and now audio, with the Dyson Zone noise cancelling headphones with air purification.

The Dyson Institute of Engineering and Technology is a new model for engineering education combining the academic rigour of a traditional university with hands-on and real-world experience of working on live product and technology projects inside a global technology company. Dyson’s 156 Undergraduate Engineers are paid a salary from day one and pay no tuition fees; 33% of the Undergraduate Engineers identify as female, compared to a sector average of 19% for engineering and technology undergraduate courses. The Dyson Institute offers not just an education, but the start of an accelerated Dyson career.

Founded in 2002, the James Dyson Foundation is an international charity that empowers aspiring engineers, supports engineering education and invests in medical research, donating over £145m to charitable causes to date. The James Dyson Award is the Foundation’s annual design competition and is open to current and recent design and engineering students. Since starting in 2005, the Award has supported more than 400 inventions worldwide, providing funds to support their commercialisation; 70% of James Dyson Award past global winners are following up and pursuing their inventions full time.

The Dyson family established Dyson Farming in 2012. It is one of the largest farming businesses in the UK, extending to 36,000 acres across Lincolnshire, Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire and Somerset. It is a family-owned enterprise unlike any other, focussed on long-term investment in British farming and the countryside. Sustainable food production, food security and the environment are vital to the UK’s health and economy. There is a real opportunity for agriculture to drive a revolution in technology and vice versa. Dyson Farming is developing new approaches to efficient, high-technology agriculture and food production.

Dyson Farming grows a range of produce including wheat and barley, potatoes, onions and peas – of which it is the largest single producer on the UK. It also produces beef and lamb, and grows British strawberries out of season in its state-of-the-art glasshouse which is heated by an adjacent anaerobic digester.

Key Products

Dyson Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer: Smarter styling starts here. Powered by Dyson’s digital motor V9, the Supersonic Nural™ dries fast while protecting scalp health with Scalp Protect™ mode. Intelligent sensors adjust heat and pause airflow when set down, while a range of attachments – including the new Flyaway tool – caters to every hair type.

Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler: Dyson’s best performing and most efficient Airwrap yet, reengineered for faster, easier styling. One machine. 13 attachments. Multiple styles. Multiple hair types. Curl, shape, smooth and hide flyaways. With no extreme heat.