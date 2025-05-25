Doha – Qatar: Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, signs an MoU with the Ashmore Group, a globally recognised emerging markets asset manager that manages US$46.2 billion, to support the expansion of Qatari capital markets.

The partnership aims to strengthen Qatar’s local asset management sector by fostering knowledge exchange and promoting the development of innovative investment solutions. A central element of the agreement is the commitment to nurturing local talent within the financial services industry, supporting Qatar’s broader vision of building a diversified, knowledge-based economy.

Commenting on the importance of this partnership, Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, said: “Ashmore Group’s deep expertise in asset management, combined with the QFC’s drive for financial innovation, makes this partnership a strong catalyst for long-term development. Through this collaboration, we aim to strengthen Qatar’s asset management sector and elevate our capital markets by introducing global best practices and innovative investment solutions.”

Mark Coombs, Chief Executive Officer, Ashmore Group plc, said: “Ashmore has a long history of investing in Qatar and is excited to partner with the QFC to deliver further development in Qatar’s financial services industry over the coming years. We also look forward to helping raise the profile of Qatar as a destination for international investors, in line with the ambitions of the National Vision 2030.”

This MoU builds on the recent milestone of QFC registering Ashmore Group under its platform and supporting the launch of its new office in Qatar. It also marks a significant step in expanding Ashmore’s long-standing relationship with the country. The office will support local investment activity and deepen engagement with regional investors, further positioning Qatar as a growing hub for asset management.

ABOUT THE QATAR FINANCIAL CENTRE

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) is an onshore business and financial centre located in Doha, providing an excellent platform for firms to do business in Qatar and the region. The QFC offers its own legal, regulatory, tax and business environment, which allows up to 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of profits, and charges a competitive rate of 10% corporate tax on locally sourced profits. The QFC welcomes a broad range of financial and non-financial services firms.

For more information about the permitted activities and the benefits of setting up in the QFC, please visit www.qfc.qa

@QFCAuthority | #QFCMeansBusiness

MEDIA CONTACTS

QFC Corporate Communications

Rasha Kamaleddine | E. r.kamaleddine@qfc.qa