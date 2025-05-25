Alriyadh: Huawei has announced enhancements to its HUAWEI Care+ service, offering a comprehensive protection plan across its diverse ecosystem of products and for its customers. The service covers the ecosystem of Huawei devices, from smartphones and laptops to wearables and audio products, ensuring users can enjoy their Huawei devices with an unprecedented level of confidence.

The most attractive feature is the robust accidental damage protection. HUAWEI Care+ now offers provisions for multiple instances of repair or replacement under its longer-term plans. This includes crucial support for its innovative foldable smartphones, with specialised screen protection plans designed to ensure the continued protection of their advanced displays.

Beyond accident protection, HUAWEI Care+ is also intended to prolong the lifespan and performance of your devices. The service includes an extended warranty option, offering coverage beyond the standard warranty period for up to two additional years on certain devices. Addressing one of the most common concerns for device longevity, the plan incorporates a battery replacement service. For eligible devices under specific Care+ plans, a one-time battery replacement is offered if the battery's health drops below 85%.

Perhaps one of the most unique offerings within the enhanced HUAWEI Care+ portfolio is the introduction of loss care for its popular audio products, such as the FreeBuds series. This feature directly tackles a frequent pain point for earbud users, providing a replacement solution in the event a earbud is lost.

The HUAWEI Care+ service is designed to prioritise customer convenience, featuring straightforward claim processes and notably low service fees for covered incidents, ensuring that accessing support is as stress-free as the protection itself.

HUAWEI Care+ aims to provide a shield of assurance, allowing users to use their Huawei devices without the lingering fear of accidental damage or premature obsolescence. It is a significant step forward in customer care, offering a truly comprehensive and tailored protection solution for customers.

About HUAWEI Consumer Business Group (CBG)

Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) is one of Huawei’s three business groups, providing a range of products including smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, audio, monitors, smart screens, IOT and others.

In Jan 2023, Brand Finance reveals Global 500 2022 list of the world’s most valuable brands, Huawei ranks No. 31, Huawei’s brand value is US$44.3 billion.

In 2023, our total R&D spending reached more than USD 23 billion, representing 23.4% of Huawei’s total revenue. The total R&D investment over the last decade now exceeds USD 154 billion.

