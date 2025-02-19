Dubai: Omnicom’s cultural intelligence and foresight consultancy sparks & honey has expanded into the Middle East with the opening of an office in Dubai, following the rebranding of Omnicom Media Group’s local research agency. Until recently, it was part of the Hall & Partners network.

Sparks & honey MENA will build on this regional expertise of more than two decades, as Omnicom Media Group’s first research agency was formed in 2004. It became Hall & Partners MENA in 2015.

By integrating the expanding sparks & honey network, Omnicom Media Group’s research capabilities will now include a broader range of services and technologies, notably in the field of cultural intelligence and foresight. These purpose-built solutions are designed to help brands identify the cultural trends shaping the future and their impact on brands.

“We’ve always been driven by operating at the cutting edge of our industry to keep our clients at the forefront of theirs. Bringing our research unit into the growing sparks & honey network allows us to not only bring something new in market research in terms of practice and technology but also differentiating and impactful,” commented Elda Choucair, CEO of Omnicom Media Group MENA. “In today’s rapidly changing context, brands need to connect the dots between cultural intelligence and understanding cultural change as this drives their success. In order future-proof organizations, we leverage both human and artificial intelligence to quantify culture and ignite transformation for brands and their consumers.”

In addition to uncovering emerging trends and market segments with sparks & honey’s Q Cultural Intelligence, the Culture Engine in Omnicom’s marketing orchestration platform Omni, the consultancy is also offering comprehensive quantitative, qualitative market research and analytics solutions. Its Brand Intelligence Tool, a locally developed system being implemented globally, is a powerful always-on brand tracking system.

“For years, we’ve provided market research services that help our clients grow their brand equity, elevate their products and services, and improve their customer experience. As sparks & honey, we can be innovative while staying true to our core values, mission, and commitment to serving our partners,” reflected Chady Debs, general manager of sparks & honey MENA. “As we embrace new technologies to help them respond to growing challenges, our new approach is a timely expression of our own transformation and the expansion of our service offering. This evolution goes beyond the cosmetics. It reflects a deeper alignment with our mission and sets the stage for a dynamic future.”

For further information, contact Dalia Nasser via dalia.nasser@omnicommediagroup.com