Dubai: Omnia, the brand and digital transformation agency is proud to announce that it is increasing its footprint by opening an office in Canada. The new office is located in the financial district of Toronto, signifying Omnia’s continued global growth and development.

Omnia, headquartered in the UAE, already has offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jordan, Egypt, India, and the United Kingdom. This move will strengthen the company's partnerships with clients in North America by supporting their digital transformation goals.

The new office, which is in the heart of downtown Toronto will add up to 20 new jobs before the end of 2022. It will enable the independent agency to better serve its clients by adapting and changing their approach to suit customer and market needs. Omnia’s goal is to combine the power of creative brand experiences with market-leading digital expertise to transform the physical and digital presence of client brands.

Steve Haysom, CEO explains ‘We have seen significant growth in the scale and operation of Omnia over the past two years. After receiving increasing projects from clients in Canada, opening an office in Toronto is the perfect time for us to offer on the ground support.

Working with clients across the finance sector and a strong pipeline of new projects for 2022 and beyond, we are excited to share our global expertise, increase our presence in Canada and build upon our strategic plans for continued global growth.’

The expansion comes less than a year after Omnia reported 30% growth in their headcount. With their added specialist consulting services, this sees Omnia curating bespoke teams of marketing strategists, designers and technology specialists to be embedded into client product teams.

Omnia is one of the Middle-East’s leading brand and digital agencies, and is focused on creating engaging digital experiences through customer centric design craft and a strong technical know-how. Omnia utilise the world’s most advanced Digital Experience Platforms to deliver digital transformation and drive business growth. Based in the UAE for almost two decades, Omnia has seven offices worldwide. Our team of specialists have helped architect a whole ecosystem of thriving global brands.

