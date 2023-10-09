Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As part of its ongoing efforts to empower businesses that connect brands with its PR teams and agencies, OMNES Media, the leading provider of, marketing and media solutions and services, has recently unveiled its latest innovative online communication and PR management tool, ‘PR on Click’.

The ‘PR On Click’ is a comprehensive platform that to improve business systems and processes, ensuring the quality of business within the communication and public relations industry is at its highest efficiencies. PR On Click is a customizable tool designed to suit the business requirements of both the brand and media agencies.

The platform provides unique features including management of the various work teams’ information and member tasks, as well as securing the customer data while archiving nature of the services provided to each of them. The tool has ac prelisted database of media, media professionals and suppliers and allows users to issue tracking tools, alerts, in addition to a business control system, and offers detailed reports on the performance of work teams, customers and services.

Commenting on the launch, Fahed Aldeeb, CEO of OMNES Media, said: “At OMNES Media, we understand the importance of developing innovative tools to enhance business flow in this industry, and always strive to contribute to improving the efficiency and quality of public relations and corporate communication processes. Through our technological arm, OMNES Technology, we continue to provide cutting-edge digital solutions in the media, advertising and marketing landscapes."

Aldeeb pointed out that investment in public relations tools is witnessing a remarkable growth at the global level, with a report issued by Statista expecting a 10% increase in the market size of public relations tools in 2023 to reach nearly $14.79 billion, compared to $13.4 billion in 2022. This annual growth is set to continue and exceed $ 29 billion by 2030.

Aldeeb further noted that this increasing investment in the public relations industry is perfectly aligned with the growth the industry is witnessing, which is expected to record an increase of 6.6 percent in 2023 to reach almost $107 billion, compared to $100.4 billion in 2022. This annual growth rate is also expected to continue in the following years at a compound annual growth rate of 5.7 percent to exceed $133 billion by 2027.

For more information, please visit: PronClick.com, or contact us via email: info@omnesmedia.com