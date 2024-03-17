Muscat: Building on its previous successful Ramadan campaigns, Omantel—the leading provider of integrated telecommunications and ICT services in the Sultanate of Oman—has launched its Ramadan campaign for 2024 under the slogan "The Story Has Changed," reflecting the sincere efforts and positive change brought about by the company's previous "Change the Story" campaign.

This year's campaign tells inspiring real-life stories that urge others to do good and change their own stories, as well as those of the people surrounding them. It also includes community activities in which community members participate, reflecting the company's commitment to community involvement and collaboration.

A visual work (video) has also been published on Omantel’s social media channels, explaining the message and goals of the Ramadan campaign.

The campaign will highlight the ‘Maqroo’ initiative, the world’s first Arabic dyslexic-friendly font. Dyslexia disorder affects reading skills and the ability to understand and express written texts correctly. The campaign will also highlight other social initiatives such as the ‘Fak Kurbah’ initiative, and House Maintenance initiative in collaboration with the Dar Al Atta'a Association.

Omantel is keen on involving its employees in its social initiatives. This year, as in previous years, the company’s employees will participate in the ‘Fak Kurbah’ initiative through financial donations. Similarly, Omantel’s Ma’an Volunteering Team will distribute food parcels to deserving families in cooperation with the Omani Food Bank "Daima."

It is worth noting that Omantel collaborated with the Dar Al Atta'a Association to restore 194 homes. It has also collaborated with the Omani Lawyers Association to release 160 financially distressed individuals and reunite them with their families.