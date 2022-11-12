Global congress to be held in Muscat between November 14 and 15

Muscat: Omantel, the leading provider of integrated telecommunication services in the Sultanate of Oman, is set to host the 8th annual Global Carrier Community Meeting (GCCM) in Muscat from November 14 to 15, 2022, to be attended by more than 500 delegates and decision makers from over 300 operators representing 50 countries.

Organized by the Carrier Community, Omantel is set to host the global event for the second time after its successful hosting of the 2019 edition in Muscat. The conference is considered one of the largest telecom gatherings, especially on the wholesale front.

Moreover, the event brings together telecom operators, hyperscalers, content and cloud providers and vendors to meet and network. During the event, attendees specialized in the domains of voice, data, messaging, subsea cables, satellite, data centers and other related sectors will enjoy full access to all meeting facilities, executive panels and knowledge sharing sessions, leisure activities as well as evening networking receptions.

Yasser Redha Al Lawati, General Manager of Marketing Wholesale at Omantel, said, “As an industry leader and a global wholesale provider, Omantel is delighted to host this gathering of the world’s key operators for the second time in Muscat. By supporting this event, our aim is to increase the awareness of Omantel’s international business through wholesale among an international audience. We will also utilize this gathering to launch our revamped wholesale website along with a new corporate video.”

“Omantel has strong partnerships with major international telecom players and hyperscalers, many of them are already having their regional servers hosted in Oman. The event is a great opportunity to highlight our achievement on that front, and we also seek to put the spotlight on the challenges and opportunities in the wholesale industry.” Al Lawati concluded.

Wida Schmidt, the Co-Founder of the Carrier Community commented “On behalf of the Carrier Community team, valued members and partners globally, I am very much looking forward to this year's renewed potential for delegate members from around the world to return to the Sultanate of Oman with the support and warm welcome of Omantel, our Host Diamond Sponsor for the Middle East 2022 GCCM - Muscat, and the Carrier Community's premier partner in the region. The Sultanate's value as a marketplace, as a growing digital hub, as well as a knowledge-sharing meeting point cannot be underestimated, and I am proud to present this 8th annual Middle East GCCM alongside our colleagues at Omantel, the region's forerunning telecommunications service provider”.

The conference program includes panel discussions on Subsea Cables and Digital Cloud as well as Women in Tech. The executive panels is aimed at addressing the current industry challenges and offering comprehensive solutions for today’s rapidly evolving environment.

The program also includes a Knowledge Sharing Technical Master Class on Subsea Systems, the first of its kind in the region.

