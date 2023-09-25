Muscat: Omantel, the leading provider of integrated telecommunication services in the Sultanate of Oman, has reiterated its commitment to enhancing the skills of Omani youth through training programs by renewing its partnership with Outward Bound Oman as part of Omantel's social responsibility programs, which began in 2013.

Outward Bound Oman is a non-profit organization established by a ministerial decision and is part of the Outward Bound Global Foundation that was launched in 1941.

The renewal agreement was signed between the two parties at Outward Bound Oman Training Centre in Muscat, in the presence of Talal bin Saeed Al Maamari, CEO of Omantel, and Sulaiman bin Masoud Al Harthy, Chairman of Outward Bound Oman. The Omantel representatives toured the training center and reviewed the efforts made by the center in providing training courses to different groups of society.

Talal Al Maamari, CEO of Omantel, said: "Omantel targets the youth to enhance their capabilities in the field of communications, technology and programming by investing in their training across relevant sectors through partners like Outward Bound Oman. This institution trains young people in innovative ways as reflected in the training camps for job seekers, people with disabilities and school students, benefiting more than 679 Omani youth through 46 courses.

"We are pleased to continue this investment by supporting four training programs targeting different groups, strengthening the efforts of Outward Bound Oman and entering into new training programs. The goal is to impart their basic life skills through external courses, boost their self-confidence, enhance their sense of responsibility and build a team” added Al Maamari.

Sulaiman Bin Masoud Al Harthy, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Outward Bound Oman, underlined success of the joint efforts of Omantel and Outward Bound Oman in equipping young people with essential life skills and confidence needed to embark on their path to success.

He said: “In addition to youth, we provide training and professional development programs to many leading companies in the Sultanate, as well as conduct specialized training courses in leadership and team development. Outward Bound Oman strategy is aligned to Oman Vision 2040 through a serious commitment to training young people with the knowledge, understanding and skills needed to overcome challenges. Moreover, a key component of the vision is attention to the environment and climate change. We work to raise awareness of the challenges, solutions and opportunities related to climate issues at various levels within the Sultanate”.