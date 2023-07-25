Muscat: Omantel, the first and leading telecommunication company in Oman, has announced the launch of its marketing campaign named “To Dhofar”, joining forces with Dhofar Municipality to enhance visitors' experience during the Khareef season by offering a plethora of services and activities to keep them connected and entertained.

Saba Albusaidi, Senior Manager of Corporate Affairs at Omantel, commented, “We have launched the To Dhofar campaign as part of our marketing initiatives and it is strongly linked to our corporate strategy that puts the society at the center of our operations. The campaign covers our CSR initiatives and SME support in Khareef, and it is an addition to the activities and initiatives that are planned for Khareef to help offer visitors a unique experience. Moreover, our collaboration with Dhofar Municipality comes from being the technology partner, and we are keen on increasing our brand presence in Khareef Dhofar as it is the most prominent tourism event in the region and attracts millions of people from Oman and abroad.”

She also added, “In line with our CSR strategy, we will engage with the local communities in Dhofar and carry out initiatives that support the society, among these initiatives are the clean-up in Ain Jarziz in Sahel Ittin for the children with Down Syndrome, and a one-week training program to enhance the technological skills of the visually impaired adults in collaboration with Al Noor Association for the Blind in Dhofar, in addition to other initiatives with the Omani Bahjah Orphans Society including training program on technology and robots, and tree-planting in cooperation with Luban Land Volunteering Team.

“We seek to enhance our brand identity as the leading telecom company in Oman that offers integrated solutions, and we have partnered with a number of local SMEs to organize events and activities, primarily Salah Eat, which will take place in As Saadah Park, in addition to activities for kids and others for adults to try and experience 5G-based technologies through live experiments and video games at Omantel 5G Bus.

Besides, Omantel offers foreign visitors “Tourist Pack” an easy-to-activate prepaid SIM card with essential voice minutes and internet data to make calls, navigate way through online maps and stay connected with family and friends while on holiday. The SIM card can be conveniently obtained through local airlines (Oman Air, Salam Air), O-Taxi, and Omantel’s outlets in Dhofar. Visitors can also avail of Omantel’s wide 5G coverage that covers most of the populated areas in Dhofar.

Omantel is the Sultanate's first and leading integrated telecommunications services provider, enabling the digital society to flourish, allowing new ways of doing business and delivering a world of information, news and entertainment.