Muscat – Omantel Innovation Labs successfully hosted its highly anticipated Demo Day, an event that stands as a cornerstone for the startup ecosystem in Oman and the region. Drawing a distinguished pool of local and regional investors and prominent entities, this event showcased ten dynamic startups from Cohort 3 and 4 of the Omantel Accelerator program.

The Demo Day underscored Omantel Innovation Labs' ongoing commitment to fostering innovation, building connections, and accelerating the growth of promising startups. It provided a unique platform for these emerging companies to present their cutting-edge solutions to an audience eager to explore collaboration opportunities and embrace new technologies.

This year’s lineup featured startups reflecting a diverse range of industries and innovative solutions, highlighting the vibrant landscape of Omani entrepreneurship. Attendees had the privilege of witnessing the following startups in action:

Adeeb – Adeeb is a platform that supports teachers in creating interactive lessons for students using a library of ready-made graphical assets. BidBid – A B2B Fintech & e-procurement platform that features live bidding and data analytics. Bon+ – Bon is a SaaS-Enabled B2B Marketplace for the hotel, restaurant, and catering (HoReCa) market. ClaimKit – Designed to streamline the healthcare insurance claims process by automating claim processing, eliminating human error through advanced medical coding, and providing real-time guidance for optimal claim construction. Decoil – Provides a suite of AI agents for task automation. It specializes in developing innovative virtual assistant solutions to enhance business efficiency by accelerating task completion for both customers and employees. Decree – Decree is a digital platform to access Arabic and English language regional legislation. Gaim – A solution for eCommerce businesses that creates teams of specialized and customizable no-code AI-agents to supercharge sales and conversions. Monak e-Services – A MENA-based migrant fintech that provides lifetime financial inclusion and life services to migrant workers in the Middle East. Musalih – A comprehensive one-stop shop for all home maintenance needs. Sampo AI – An AI-based Dynamic Pricing SaaS for e-commerce companies using advanced machine learning to predict demand and optimize pricing strategies based on supply, competition, timing, and seasonality.

These startups presented innovative solutions poised to make significant impacts in their respective fields, showcasing the immense talent and potential within Oman’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. The event featured engaging presentations, lively discussions, and networking opportunities, allowing startups to connect with investors, partners, and mentors who can play pivotal roles in their growth journeys.

HH Ghada Al Said, Senior Manager at Omantel Innovation Labs, commented, “The Demo Day was a remarkable celebration of innovation and progress. It's incredible to see the strides our startups have made and the transformative solutions they are developing. At Omantel Innovation Labs, we are dedicated to cultivating an environment where innovation thrives and meaningful collaborations are formed. Our goal is to empower entrepreneurs, providing them with the tools and support they need to turn their visionary ideas into reality and to contribute significantly to Oman’s economic and technological landscape.”

The Demo Day marked a significant milestone in Omantel Innovation Labs’ mission to support and elevate startups, providing them with the resources and exposure needed to thrive in today’s competitive business landscape.