Al Buraimi, Oman, 2024 – Al Buraimi Governorate recently hosted the Omantel – Hafeet Rail Hackathon, a four-day event held from December 12-15, 2024. The hackathon brought together over 15 teams who presented creative ideas leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) across energy, logistics, and environmental sectors.

Throughout the four days, participants gained hands-on experience in building prototypes, refining business models, preparing visual presentations, and choosing the most effective ways to showcase their solutions. The collaborative efforts of these teams, which included numerous young innovators, resulted in the creation of AI-based applications designed to address diverse challenges. These solutions included enhancing energy efficiency in telecom, developing ideas for the joint Oman-UAE railway network, creating predictive systems to reduce water loss, and designing automated systems for aquaculture.

The Omantel Innovation Labs, in collaboration with Hafeet Rail, concluded the hackathon in Al Buraimi – a key initiative under Qimam, supported by the Oman Investment Authority – with a closing ceremony attended by H.E. Dr. Hamad bin Ahmed Al Busaidi, Governor of Al Buraimi. During the event, the three winning projects and ideas were showcased and honored after being evaluated by a panel of experts and specialized mentors.

HH Ghada Al Said, Senior Manager of Omantel Innovation Labs, emphasized the significance of this initiative in promoting a culture of innovation, saying:

"This hackathon underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing digital transformation and empowering the next generation of Omani innovators. By equipping participants with essential resources and insights, we’re not only fostering pioneering solutions for sustainable growth but also enhancing Oman’s position as a regional leader in technology-driven sustainability."

Eng. Ahmed Al Hashemi, CEO of Hafeet Rail, added:

"The Al Buraimi community holds a pivotal role in our shared vision. Through our partnership with Omantel and Qimam during this hackathon, we provided an opportunity to discover and refine talents while proposing innovative solutions to key challenges. This hackathon highlights the immense potential and creative minds capable of turning our aspirations into tangible realities. At Hafeet Rail, we are inspired by the teams behind these groundbreaking ideas, and we take pride in supporting and nurturing a creative environment, reinforcing our commitment to the Al Buraimi community and its bright future."

The Omantel Innovation Labs, in partnership with Hafeet Rail and Qimam, continues its efforts to promote digital innovation in Oman, supporting events that solidify Oman’s role as a regional leader in AI and IoT-powered sustainable development.

Omantel, through its integrated operations and extensive expertise in telecommunications and digital technologies, has established itself as the leading telecom provider in Oman and beyond. The company’s innovative strategies have enabled the delivery of cutting-edge solutions across various customer segments and business sectors, while continuously striving to provide unparalleled experiences that exceed subscriber expectations. Omantel aims to contribute to Oman Vision 2040 through investments in emerging technologies, offering the latest in IT and telecom innovations such as cloud solutions, smart solutions, AI applications, cybersecurity, and more. The company also leverages its technical capabilities to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in advanced technology domains.

About Hafeet Rail:

Founded in 2022, Hafeet Rail is a joint venture between Oman Rail, Etihad Rail, and Mubadala Investment Company, aiming to deliver innovative and sustainable railway solutions that connect communities and drive economic growth between Oman and the UAE. With a focus on safety, efficiency, and environmental stewardship, the 238-kilometer network will include two tunnels, 36 bridges, passenger stations in Sohar and Al Ain, and freight stations in Sohar, Al Buraimi, and Al Ain. Hafeet Rail is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of transportation across the region. Committed to fostering strong community ties, Hafeet Rail actively collaborates with local partners to create meaningful opportunities and long-term impacts.