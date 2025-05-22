Kuwait City — The Kuwait’s New Era 2025 Launch Event, co-hosted by the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) and organized by The Business Year, took place today at the Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait at Burj Alshaya. The high-level event also marked the official launch of The Business Year: Kuwait 2025, the latest edition in TBY’s annual publication series. Bringing together senior government officials, leading executives, and industry stakeholders, the event explored how Kuwait is accelerating its economic transformation through investment, diversification, and industrial resilience.

The event featured keynote contributions from His Excellency Mr Khalifa Abdullah Al Ajeel, Minister of Commerce and Industry of the State of Kuwait, who outlined: “We are committed to accelerating economic development and achieving Kuwait Vision 2035 by enhancing digital services, strengthening public-private partnerships, and aligning our efforts with global economic trends.”

Hamad Abdulmohsen Al Marzouq, Chairman of the Kuwait Banking Association, stated, “Over the past years, I was privileged to witness the economic changes our country is undergoing under His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s vision.” He reaffirmed the Association’s commitment to supporting national priorities that drive sustainable growth and emphasized the importance of events like Kuwait’s New Era in fostering collaboration and shaping the country’s economic future.

Khaled AlShamlan, Group CEO of Kuwait Finance House, emphasized the importance of strengthening Kuwait’s financial sector to unlock long-term economic potential. “Robust financial institutions are not just enablers of growth—they are architects of national resilience,” he stated. “As Kuwait advances toward Vision 2035, we at KFH are committed to providing the financial tools and investment platforms needed to empower the private sector and drive sustainable development.”

Waleed Al-Khashti, Chief Corporate Affairs and Relations Officer at Zain Kuwait said: “At Zain, we believe Kuwait’s digital future is built on smart partnerships and purposeful technology. We are proud to support the country’s economic transformation and Vision 2035 by accelerating AI adoption, empowering national talent, and building sustainable digital networks. We thank KDIPA and The Business Year for fostering this vital platform that brings together government and industry to shape a more inclusive, resilient, and innovation-driven future for Kuwait.”

Faisal Alkhaldi, Deputy CEO of Kuwait Steel, highlighted the vital role of industry in Kuwait’s economic transformation: “At Kuwait Steel, we see industrial growth as a driver of national development. Our participation in Kuwait’s New Era 2025 launch reflects our commitment to strategic investment and public-private collaboration."

Other notable speakers included Faisal Sarkhou, Vice Chairman of the Union of Investment Companies and CEO of KAMCO Investment Company; Abdulrahman Al Khannah, CEO of Beyout Investment Group (BIG); Khalifah Al Yaqout, Managing Partner of Al-Yaqout & Al-Fouzan Legal Group; Sheikh Ahmad Duaij Jaber Al Sabah, Chairman of Commercial Bank of Kuwait; Rashed Al Munae, CEO of United Beverage Company; Anne Koistinen, Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union to the State of Kuwait; and Ahmed Alkharafi, CEO of Oula Steel.

Two panel discussions anchored the event. The first, titled Strategic Sectors and Areas to Foster Investment, focused on Kuwait’s evolving FDI landscape, the shift toward public listings, and enabling regulatory frameworks to strengthen private sector participation. The second panel, Kuwait’s Industrial Evolution: Diversification and Sustainability as Pillars of Economic Resilience, addressed the modernization of Kuwait’s industrial base, with emphasis on renewable energy, automation, and reducing dependency on oil.

The Kuwait’s New Era 2025 Launch Event was proudly supported by the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) as Co-host; Gold Sponsors Kuwait Finance House (KFH), Zain Kuwait, and United Steel Industrial Company; Silver Sponsor Beyout Investment Group (BIG); Investment Partners Union of Investment Companies (UIC) and Al Safat Investment Company; Banking Partner Kuwait Banking Association; Legal Partner Al-Yaqout & Al-Fouzan Legal Group; Gold Media Partner M2R Group; Media Partner Al Qabas Newspaper; Travel Partner ITL World; and Event Partners Media Line for Integrated Media & Advertising Services, Atyab Al Marshoud Co., Beidoun Trading Co., Apache Photography Co., and Al Mulla Rental and Leasing.

The Business Year will continue to provide comprehensive insights into Kuwait’s economic trajectory, alongside coverage of key developments across the GCC and other global markets. Stay tuned to The Business Year’s upcoming publications, official website, social media channels, and event series for continued access to exclusive interviews, sector analysis, and expert perspectives shaping the economic future.