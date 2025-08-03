Muscat – Omantel continues to strengthen its prominent presence at Dhofar Khareef, one of the region’s most iconic tourism seasons, through a renewed technology partnership with Dhofar Municipality. This collaboration underscores Omantel’s commitment to enhancing its brand presence and supporting national efforts to ensure the success of the tourism season, which attracts a growing number of visitors from within and outside the Sultanate.

This year’s participation comes under the theme “Break the Barrier,” a campaign designed to inspire visitors to embrace new experiences, move beyond routine, and enjoy the unique autumn atmosphere of Dhofar. The campaign also encourages guests to capture their moments and share them across digital platforms powered by Omantel’s advanced network.

To ensure a smooth experience for visitors, Omantel has made early preparations by expanding network capacity across key tourist sites and high-traffic areas, while upgrading and redistributing several stations to deliver stronger coverage and ensure exceptional voice and data services even during peak demand. To provide added convenience for visitors, public Wi-Fi is now available at key locations across Dhofar, including Eteen Square, Awaqad Park, and Awdhat Al Madhi, ensuring reliable connectivity throughout their visit.

The “Break the Barrier” campaign further reflects Omantel’s commitment to enabling seamless digital engagement, encouraging visitors to create and share memorable moments. In line with this approach, Omantel offers special data bundles and prepaid visitor packages, available through eSIM activation via the “Omantel” app, at its retail outlets, and at dedicated counters at Muscat and Salalah airports.

Beyond technology, Omantel’s participation also emphasizes its commitment to supporting youth initiatives and start-ups in Dhofar by providing platforms for showcasing their projects and engaging with visitors. The company is partnering in several cultural and entertainment activities aimed at enriching the visitor experience and fostering stronger community connections. In addition, Omantel is launching technology-driven initiatives in collaboration with local charities and community organizations as part of the corporate social responsibility efforts.

Omantel has succeeded, through the integration of its operations, processes, and extensive expertise in the field of communications and digital technology, in establishing its position as a leading telecommunications company within the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The company’s innovative approaches have contributed to providing the latest solutions to various consumer and business sectors. The company aims to deliver an unparalleled, exceptional experience to its subscribers and strives to always exceed their expectations. Omantel is committed towards the achievement of Oman Vision 2040 objectives by investing in emerging technologies and providing cutting-edge solutions in modern technology, information and communications technology, such as cloud solutions, ICT solutions, AI, Smart solutions, cybersecurity, and much more.