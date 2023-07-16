The Prestigious Awards were Received during the GCCM Global event, Recognizing Omantel’s Significant role in the Wholesale Industry

Muscat – Omantel, the leading provider of integrated telecommunication services in the Sultanate of Oman, scored an enormous victory at the prestigious Global Carrier Community Awards recently held in Berlin, winning three significant titles.

Sohail Qadir, former VP of Wholesale at Omantel and recently appointed CEO of Zain Omantel International (ZOI - Omantel and Zain Group’s new joint venture specialized in global wholesale business), was recognized as the 'Most Influential and Inspirational Wholesale Executive of the Year'. Qadir’s leadership has been pivotal in launching and driving ZOI, positioning the company for even greater success in the international wholesale domain.

Commenting on the achievement, Qadir said, "This recognition is a testament to the strong foundation that Omantel has built over the years. As we transition into the new era of ZOI, we are poised to take this legacy forward, combined with Zain’s extensive regional presence and success in the retail and digital arenas, to elevate our role into a global powerhouse and reshape the future of the telecom wholesale industry. Due to its unique characteristics, ZOI has strongly positioned itself as the gateway from the Middle East to the world”.

In a historic moment for the industry, Huda Al Ghabshi, Senior Manager of Capacity and Submarine Cables at Omantel, was awarded the 'Telecom and Tech Woman of the Year.' This achievement marks Al Ghabshi as the first Middle Eastern woman to receive this prestigious award, an honor that testifies to her instrumental role in driving Omantel's expansion in the global wholesale domain. “I am truly honored to receive this award. I have only joined the wholesale industry back in 2019 but it has been a fast-learning journey since then. I would like to thank Omantel, management, colleagues, and even our wholesale customers and partners for all their trust and support. this global recognition marks an important milestone in my career and gives me enormous motivation to further excel and positively represent my beloved country.” Al Ghabshi commented.

Lastly, Omantel's unwavering commitment to global connectivity, which was demonstrated throughout the years, was recognized as the company bagged the 'Best Subsea Cable Operator of the Year' award. This recognition celebrates Omantel's comprehensive international wholesale network, with the majority of subsea cables that connect the region with the rest of the world passing through it

These triple awards stand as a testament to Omantel's robust and influential presence in the wholesale industry, its dedication to gender diversity and equality, and the influential leadership that continues to drive its growth. ZOI is set to take this journey forward and further expand its presence in the international wholesale scene. As Omantel celebrates these achievements, it remains committed to pushing boundaries and leading digital transformation on a global scale.